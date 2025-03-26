Explorium Launches AgentSource: Comprehensive Data Toolkit for GTM Agents; Announces Strategic Integration with Outreach

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Explorium Launches 'Explorium AgentSource': Comprehensive B2B Data Toolkit for Go-To-Market Agents; Announces Strategic Integration with Outreach

Explorium, a leader in Go-To-Market (GTM) data and infrastructure, today introduced Explorium AgentSource, the largest all-in-one suite of business data APIs built specifically for AI agents. This advanced toolkit includes data points from over a hundred sources and delivers real-time, AI-driven insights that equip AI agents with the intelligence needed to drive successful prospecting, messaging, and outreach strategies.

"Explorium AgentSource gives development teams the robust data and GTM intelligence required to build AI agents that operate with human-like precision," said Omer Har, CEO of Explorium. "By removing traditional barriers to aggregated data access and enrichment, this powerful toolkit enables developers to create highly tailored, dynamic outreach strategies that maximize revenue impact and accelerate innovation."

As part of this launch, Explorium announced a strategic integration with Outreach, integrating Explorium's cutting-edge data solutions to fuel Outreach’s AI Prospecting Agent for mutual customers. This integration enhances our customers ability to automate and optimize sales engagement using Outreach by providing deeper market insights, enriched company and prospect data, and real-time GTM triggers.

“Outreach’s AI Prospecting Agent automates account research, creates relevant messaging, and continuously identifies new pipeline opportunities. By embedding Explorium’s AgentSource APIs, customers gain access to high-quality, multi-source business data and live market signals, allowing for sharper targeting and more relevant, timely engagement”, said Nithya Lakshmanan, SVP of Product at Outreach.

Key Components of Explorium AgentSource:

EventAPI –Offers real-time GTM triggers like IPOs, M&As, and product launches, enabling teams to seize opportunities instantly. Users can access events on demand or subscribe for push notifications, driving proactive pipeline growth with a signal-based selling approach.

FetchAPI – Identifies and retrieves prospective individuals and companies based on customizable filters, enabling precise targeting and intelligent outreach prioritization.

Match API - Provides precise identification of businesses and individuals across a wide range of harmonized data sources, enabling agents to instantly recognize and prioritize high-value connections for targeted, real-time outreach.

EnrichAPI – Delivers structured, multi-source business and contact data, optimized for AI-driven, personalized outreach and centralized business enrichments, including proprietary signals like website changes and work force trends.

ChatAPI (Beta) – Powers AI agents with custom data pipelines through natural language, built on a multi-source business data hub. It works alongside the custom enrichment application, a dynamic playground where users create tailored signals. The ChatAPI and custom enrichment application are currently in Beta, and interested users can apply for early access.

MCP Server – Allows seamless connectivity to all endpoints, enabling agents to autonomously make data-driven decisions and optimize operations in real time.

Designed specifically for AI agent developers, this robust API toolkit enables teams to seamlessly scale from initial experimentation to full enterprise deployment. Built from the ground up for AI-driven automation, Explorium AgentSource empowers agents to personalize outreach, automate engagement sequences, and drive revenue through sophisticated real-time decision-making — leveraging event-driven insights to trigger timely, context-aware actions.

Early Adoption & Availability

Explorium AgentSource is available immediately, with flexible pricing options including a free-tier for developers to explore and integrate its capabilities. Early adopters with a focus on GTM, HR and market research have already leveraged the API suite to enhance AI-driven automation, dramatically improve data accuracy, and accelerate go-to-market strategies. By providing seamless access to enriched data, real-time GTM signals, and conversational insights, Explorium AgentSource empowers teams to build high-performing, context-aware agents with minimal integration friction.

For more information and to sign up for access, visit www.explorium.ai

