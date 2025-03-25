Fenix Announces New PD45R ACE Flashlight: First of the Advanced Command Edition Series

Fenix PD45R ACE Flashlight Fenix PD45R ACE Flashlight Set Dial Fenix PD45R ACE Flashlight Preset Options Fenix PD45R ACE Flashlight Engraving

This new flashlight features Fenix’s most advanced lighting control technology yet in a rugged, professional-grade design.

LITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fenix Lighting is proud to announce the launch of the Fenix PD45R ACE Flashlight – the first in the new ACE (Advanced Command Edition) series. Engineered for professionals who require a higher level of control, the PD45R ACE sets a new standard in hand-held lighting with its SET feature, long runtime, and industrial-grade durability.The PD45R ACE’s standout feature is its ability to operate according to the user’s needs through the SET mode. The user can select from six preset options featuring a range of lighting levels. Whether a single output level is desired, a combination of Turbo and Low, or access to all available modes, the PD45R ACE is designed to adapt to the user’s individual needs.Delivering a maximum brightness of 3200 lumens and a beam distance of up to 1345 feet (410 meters), the PD45R ACE ensures clear visibility even in any environment. Its seven lighting modes, including Turbo, Strobe, and Eco modes, provide versatile lighting for a range of professional applications. The light is powered by a 6000mAh battery, offering a maximum runtime of 57 hours.Built to withstand heavy use, the PD45R ACE features a hidden USB port for added protection against dust and moisture. The flashlight’s IP68-rated all-metal CNC body is water and dustproof, ensuring reliable performance no matter the conditions. The PD45R ACE also includes a lockout mode that not only prevents accidental activation but also enables the beam to be locked onto the current brightness level – a first for Fenix flashlights The PD45R ACE’s single tail switch provides streamlined operation, even while wearing gloves. It is also able to be custom engraved with a personalized message or design. Engineered for law enforcement, tradespeople, gadget enthusiasts, or anyone who needs extra control, the PD45R ACE is built for those who need dependable, high-performance lighting in critical situations.The Fenix PD45R ACE Flashlight represents the next level in advanced lighting, combining powerful performance with practical control. As the flagship model of the ACE series, it sets the foundation for future innovations in professional-grade lighting.

Fenix PD45R ACE Flashlight - Advanced Command Edition - Redefining Control

