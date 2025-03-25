Dr. Laurel Mellin to Headline LACPA’s 80th Annual Convention with Groundbreaking Talk on Emotional Brain Training

Rewiring the Brain for Emotional Freedom and Resilience

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Los Angeles County Psychological Association (LACPA) proudly announces that Dr. Laurel Mellin, a distinguished health psychologist and the founder of Emotional Brain Training (EBT), will be the featured speaker at the organization’s 80th Annual Convention on May 3, 2025, in Los Angeles, CA. Dr. Mellin, a New York Times bestselling author, executive director of the non-profit Solution Foundation, and renowned researcher, has dedicated over four decades as a professor at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF) School of Medicine. Her work in emotional neuroplasticity has transformed the field of psychotherapy by offering innovative strategies for rewiring the brain to promote joy and resilience.Her keynote presentation, "Joy: Resetting Psychotherapy for the Age of the Emotional Brain," will explore how emotional brain training can revolutionize mental health treatment by restoring balance, adaptability, and clarity through neurophysiologic resilience techniques. EBT reduces stress by rewiring the brain’s neural pathways, offering a powerful tool for overcoming addiction, achieving sustainable weight loss , and breaking free from unhealthy patterns with lasting emotional well-being.A New Approach to Mental Health: Emotional Brain Training (EBT)Dr. Mellin’s pioneering work centers on the fundamental connection between stress and neuroplasticity. Emotional Brain Training (EBT) offers a science-based, neurophysiological method to identify and rewire stress -induced emotional patterns, enabling individuals to experience greater clarity, intentionality, and joy.“Optimal mental functioning depends on our ability to return to a homeostatic state,” explains Dr. Mellin. “Stress and emotional overload disrupt this balance, making it harder to access flexible, adaptive decision-making. By retraining the brain’s stress response, we can help individuals and patients regain control over their emotions, leading to lasting resilience and well-being.”Course Goals and Learning ObjectivesDr. Mellin’s presentation at LACPA will provide attendees with practical, neurophysiological tools to integrate into their psychotherapy practices. Participants will:• Explain the neurophysiology of stress and joy and how these states influence mental health treatment.• Identify key changes in therapeutic approaches that address the emotional brain’s dominance in patients.• Learn two Emotional Brain Training techniques to promote positive neuroplasticity and sustained joyful states.These techniques will empower clinicians to help their patients process stress, rewire negative thought patterns, and cultivate emotional resilience in an increasingly stressful world.The Power of Emotional Brain TrainingDr. Mellin’s work highlights the transformative potential of EBT, demonstrating how stress-related struggles—whether manifesting as anxiety, burnout, or stress-related behaviors—stem from deeply wired brain circuits shaped by past experiences. By leveraging the brain’s natural capacity for change, EBT provides a sustainable path to mental clarity, emotional balance, and authentic well-being.Event InformationThe LACPA 80th Annual Convention is a premier gathering for mental health professionals dedicated to advancing psychological research and clinical practice. Dr. Mellin’s keynote is expected to be a highlight of the event, drawing attendees eager to explore cutting-edge approaches to mental health treatment.For registration details and more information about the conference, visit LACPA.org.About EBT Inc.EBT Inc. (Emotional Brain Training) is a revolutionary emotional health program that helps individuals rewire their emotional brain that otherwise automatically reactivates trauma circuits and overreactions in response to daily stress. EBT is an innovation in emotional health care as it both rewires trauma and supports lasting well-being. Founded by Dr. Laurel Mellin, EBT combines neuroplasticity with practical tools to address stress, anxiety, depression, obesity, and other chronic diseases at their root causes. Backed by over 12 published studies and praised by leading neuroscientists, EBT is a trusted resource for anyone seeking to transform their mental, emotional, and physical health.Visit www.ebt.org to learn how you can transform your emotional health with EBT.Contact Marketing: www.bestbma.com

