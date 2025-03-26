Former Ingram Micro President of North America Kirk Robinson Joins United Against Fentanyl

United Against Fentanyl Advisor Kirk Robinson

“The fentanyl crisis is one of the most urgent public health challenges of our time, and I am committed to supporting United Against Fentanyl’s bold mission."

I am committed to supporting United Against Fentanyl’s critical mission to educate communities, strengthen advocacy efforts, and drive action to save lives.” — Kirk Robinson

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- United Against Fentanyl, a national organization dedicated to “innovative, bold, and effective initiatives,” announced the appointment of Kirk Robinson as an Advisory Board Member today. Mr. Robinson, formerly Executive Vice President and President of North America at Ingram Micro, a Fortune 100 company, brings over 30 years of leadership experience in business strategy and organizational transformation. He will provide strategic guidance to the organization as it scales its initiatives, including Walk for Lives , a nationwide event in over 100 U.S. cities later this year.“I’m honored to welcome Kirk to our talented team,” said Paul Martin, CEO and Founder of United Against Fentanyl. “He’s a highly respected and tested leader who combines strategic vision with deep expertise in building collaborative relationships. As we now work to expand cross-sector partnerships, his insights will be instrumental in furthering our mission to end fentanyl deaths everywhere, forever.”Mr. Robinson’s career at Ingram Micro spanned three decades, during which he played a pivotal role in fostering partnerships and driving innovation. Known for his inclusive, warm leadership style and ability to navigate complex ecosystems, Robinson helped transform Ingram Micro into a global leader in technology distribution. His experience aligns seamlessly with United Against Fentanyl’s mission to address one of the most urgent public health crises in the U.S.“The fentanyl crisis is one of the most urgent public health challenges of our time,” said Robinson. “I am committed to supporting United Against Fentanyl’s critical mission to educate communities, strengthen advocacy efforts, and drive action to save lives.”The Walk for Lives initiative, which Martin deems " the solution to the fentanyl crisis ," will launch on Saturday, September 20, 2025, and will mobilize communities across all 50 states through grassroots awareness campaigns. Each walk will be led by a parent who has tragically lost a child to fentanyl and will include testimonials from surviving families, expert talks on fentanyl awareness, and resource fairs offering harm reduction resources and support services. Afternoon events in New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles will be broadcast digitally to amplify the movement’s reach.The initiative aims to raise awareness and create resilient communities by strengthening partnerships with elected officials, law enforcement agencies, hospitals, health clinics, faith organizations, local businesses, and influencers. United Against Fentanyl will provide comprehensive training on organizing best practices to ensure these efforts are sustainable long after the event concludes.“United Against Fentanyl was founded to address this crisis with urgency and collaboration,” said Martin. “Our Walk for Lives event is more than just a walk—it’s a call to action for communities nationwide to unite against this epidemic.”The fentanyl crisis is now the leading cause of death for Americans aged 18–45, claiming more lives annually than homicides and car crashes combined. Over 20 high school students die each week from fentanyl poisoning—often from counterfeit pills laced with the drug. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, in 2023 alone, more than 76 million fentanyl pills were seized by law enforcement—enough to kill hundreds of millions of people—but this represents only a fraction of what remains on the streets.United Against Fentanyl takes a comprehensive approach that addresses both supply and demand. Its initiatives include efforts to disrupt fentanyl supply chains while also educating communities about prevention and harm reduction strategies. The organization also supports families through its new Fentanyl Help Network, an online directory providing vital resources across all 50 states in areas such as harm reduction, education, recovery services, and grief support.Mr. Robinson’s appointment underscores United Against Fentanyl’s commitment to leveraging diverse expertise from public health, law enforcement, media, business innovation, and advocacy sectors. Together with other thought leaders on the advisory board, he will help shape strategies that address the root causes of fentanyl abuse while promoting prevention measures and recovery solutions.For more information about United Against Fentanyl or to get involved in their initiatives, visit their website at www.UnitedAF.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.