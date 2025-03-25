MPU Careers Day 2025 Offers Over 3,000 Job Opportunities

MACAU, March 25 - Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) holds the “2025 Careers Day” on 25 March. With the theme “Navigate Your Future: Explore Career Horizons”, the event this year featured participation from over 130 enterprises and organisations across local and the Greater Bay Area, covering diverse sectors and offering more than 3,000 job and internship opportunities. By providing a comprehensive, one-stop career development platform, the event aimed to support university students in their career growth and assist them in planning their potential careers effectively.

The opening ceremony of 2025 Careers Day was held at MPU’s auditorium. It was officiated by Sit Chong Meng, Director of the Macao SAR Judiciary Police Bureau; Chan Iok Wai, Acting Deputy Director of the Education and Youth Development Bureau; Lei Lai Keng, Head of the Employment Department of the Labour Affairs Bureau; Chu Zhiwen, representative of the Higher Education Division of the Education and Youth Work Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR; Vivian Lei, Vice-Rector of Macao Polytechnic University; heads of academic units; and representatives and leaders of participating organisations and enterprises, creating a vibrant atmosphere.

In her speech, Vivian Lei emphasised that the annual Careers Day serves as a vital bridge connecting university students to their future careers, injecting fresh momentum into Macao’s talent development initiatives. She noted that, in an era of globalisation, supported by the nation and nurtured by the Macao SAR Government and the university, students are embracing unprecedented opportunities for growth. She expressed her hope that the Careers Day platform would facilitate diverse, two-way communication channels between students and enterprises. She encouraged students to seize these opportunities, showcase their talents, actively align with the broader national development strategy, and contribute their youthful energy to the advancement of both Macao and the nation.

The 2025 Careers Day includes a range of activities such as Job and Internship Fair, Career Talks, Policy Presentations, Enterprises Visits, and Career Guidance. This year, over 130 enterprises and organisations participated in the event, offering more than 3,000 job and internship opportunities across various sectors, including information technology, integrated leisure, banking and finance, event planning, healthcare, telecommunications, aviation services and transport, youth entrepreneurship, public services, education, and social welfare. The Career Talks explore key topics such as youth entrepreneurship and employment opportunities in the Cooperation Zone, youth development, technological innovation, growth in the leisure and entertainment industries, and internship prospects. By establishing a career-matching platform for university students and enterprises, the event provides students with valuable insights into the employment landscape and market demands, empowering them to plan their careers effectively. Together, these initiatives create a comprehensive framework for student career planning and development.