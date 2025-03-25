Five months after launch, San Bernardino public safety efforts yield 858 arrests, 66 stolen vehicles recovered

The enhanced operation in the region places additional CHP personnel in San Bernardino to help clamp down on property theft and violent crime, including gun violence. The CHP’s operation adds special law enforcement units on the ground and in the air — targeting sideshow activities and stolen vehicles.

On March 16, due to an enhanced public safety presence in the area and augmented resources dedicated through the state budget, officers were able to arrest a road rage incident suspect using high-tech camera technology. The suspect had fired at a neighboring vehicle on Interstate 10 using a black semiautomatic handgun. CHP officers were able to arrest the suspect the same day in a neighboring city.

In an effort to continue combatting criminal activity and freeway violence, this camera network allows law enforcement agencies to identify vehicle attributes beyond license plate numbers, enabling the CHP, local law enforcement, and allied agencies to search for vehicles suspected to be linked to crimes and receive real-time alerts about their movement. Similar efforts have been used to fight crime in the Bay Area.

Stronger enforcement. Serious penalties. Real consequences.

Through a state, county, and city partnership, the CHP saturates high-crime areas, aiming to reduce roadway violence and criminal activity in the area, specifically vehicle theft and organized retail crime. The Newsom administration has provided similar CHP support to regional crime hot spots throughout California, including Bakersfield and the Bay Area.

In August, Governor Newsom signed into law the most significant bipartisan legislation to crack down on property crime in modern California history. Building on the state’s robust laws and record public safety funding, these bipartisan bills establish tough new penalties for repeat offenders, provide additional tools for felony prosecutions, and crack down on serial shoplifters, retail thieves, and auto burglars.

California has invested $1.1 billion since 2019 to fight crime, help local governments hire more police, and improve public safety. In 2023, as part of California’s Public Safety Plan, the Governor announced the largest-ever investment to combat organized retail crime in state history, an annual 310% increase in proactive operations targeting organized retail crime, and special operations across the state to fight crime and improve public safety.