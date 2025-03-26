PropertyandHomes.com – A New Standard in Off-Plan Real Estate Investment Advisory

PropertyandHomes.com - Expert Advisory | Exceptional Off-Plan Investments

PropertyandHomes.com has officially launched, bringing a highly specialized, investment advisory-led approach to navigate the off-plan property market in Dubai

Our role is to act as strategic investment advisors. We match the right investment to the right buyer—every time. This is not about selling what’s available but about recommending what’s right.” — Rishav Raj

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PropertyandHomes.com, a boutique real estate investment advisory firm, has officially launched in Dubai, bringing a highly specialized, service-led approach to navigating the off-plan property market.

Amidst a surge in new project launches and growing global interest in Dubai’s property sector, PropertyandHomes.com offers a solution to a long-standing gap in the market: helping buyers and investors make confident, well-informed off-plan property decisions backed by research, insights, and personalized guidance. The firm collaborates with over 100 of Dubai’s leading developers and provides clients with access to exclusive pre-launch opportunities, high-ROI investment options, and residency-eligible projects across various price segments—from AED 500,000 to AED 50 million.

Not Just Selling Real Estate—Helping Clients Invest Strategically

Unlike traditional brokerages focused on volume and transactions, PropertyandHomes.com is built around tailored advisory, offering clients clarity and confidence when entering the fast-moving off-plan market. Each client is assigned a dedicated Real Estate Investment Advisor who works closely with them to understand their goals—be it passive income, capital appreciation, portfolio diversification, or securing a residency visa. Recommendations are curated based on financial objectives, risk appetite, location analysis, developer credibility, and projected growth.

At the helm of PropertyandHomes.com is Rishav Raj, a seasoned investor and strategist who brings over 8 years of real estate investment experience in the United States. His background in navigating international markets, coupled with his deep understanding of Dubai’s growth corridors, gives the firm a strong edge—especially when working with foreign investors unfamiliar with the local landscape. Rishav has also spent over a decade in digital business leadership and investment advisory, having worked across real estate, alternative assets, and lead generation in high-performing markets like New York, Miami, and Texas.

“My work in the U.S. taught me how serious investors think. They want data, transparency, and a strategic roadmap—not sales talk,” said Rishav. “I have been applying the same rigor and professionalism to off-plan advisory in Dubai. And the results speak for themselves.”

PropertyandHomes.com offers a combination of services that set it apart in Dubai’s crowded real estate market:

a) Tailored Investment Advisory: No generic selling. Every client receives a strategic consultation to align investment with long-term goals.

b) Exclusive Pre-Launch Access: Through developer partnerships, clients gain early access to high-demand off-plan projects before public release.

c) Visa-Linked Property Options: The firm specializes in sourcing properties eligible for UAE’s Investor and Golden Visa programs.

d) Support for International Buyers: From legal documentation to payment planning, clients investing from outside the UAE receive end-to-end assistance.

e) Location & ROI Expertise: Each recommendation is backed by local market insights and project-specific ROI analysis, not just marketing brochures.

Focus on the Off-Plan Opportunity in Dubai

Dubai’s off-plan real estate market continues to lead global trends in 2025. With over AED 522 billion in total transaction value recorded in 2024—and off-plan sales comprising a majority—investors are increasingly drawn to the market for its flexibility, high rental yields, and long-term capital appreciation.

Dubai also offers:

a) Zero capital gains tax and no rental income tax

b) Flexible payment plans by developers

c) Residency through investment (starting at AED 750,000 for a 2-year visa and AED 2 million for a 10-year Golden Visa)

d) A stable economy, world-class infrastructure, and investor-friendly legislation

Built for Serious Investors and Long-Term Buyers

Whether you're a first-time buyer looking for a solid entry point into Dubai real estate or an experienced investor building a portfolio, PropertyandHomes.com ensures that every recommendation is aligned with your financial strategy, not a sales target. The firm also supports clients post-transaction, offering assistance with property management partners, resale strategy, and updates on upcoming phases of developments they’ve invested.

To explore the latest high-potential off-plan investment opportunities or schedule a private consultation with an Off-Plan Investment Advisor:

📧 Email: hello@propertyandhomes.com

📞 Phone: +971 58 220 7005

🌍 Website: www.PropertyandHomes.com

