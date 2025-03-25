Sunesta Celebrates 40+ Years of US-Made Excellence with Expanded Fabric Collection for Custom Awnings

Retractable awning industry leader marks four decades of American manufacturing with enhanced product options for home improvement professionals.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunesta, a pioneer in custom retractable awnings and outdoor shade solutions, celebrates over 40 years of American manufacturing excellence with an expanded fabric collection that reinforces the company's position as the industry leader in customization options. The enhanced selection offers home improvement contractors more design possibilities for clients seeking premium outdoor living solutions.

The expanded fabric collection maintains Sunesta's commitment to providing the most extensive selection in the industry while ensuring all products continue to meet the company's rigorous quality and durability standards. Each awning is custom-made in the USA to exact specifications, including size, color, fabric, and style.

"For more than four decades, Sunesta has maintained our commitment to American manufacturing while continuously innovating in the retractable awning space," said Mr. Jason Midgett, Marketing Manager at Sunesta. "Our expanded fabric collection gives home improvement professionals even more ways to help homeowners transform their outdoor spaces with custom solutions that perfectly match their style preferences and functional needs."

Sunesta's reputation for excellence is built on several key differentiators that benefit home improvement contractors and their clients:

• Industry-leading customization: Each retractable awning for decks and patios is built to exact specifications, giving contractors complete flexibility to meet client needs

• Exceptional durability: All products exceed rigorous testing standards, including Miami-Dade and Florida Building Codes' strict requirements

• Fast turnaround: Custom-made awnings are delivered and installed within weeks, allowing contractors to complete projects efficiently

• Best-in-class warranty: Comprehensive coverage protects the investment and gives homeowners peace of mind

“When you work with Sunesta, your awning fabric choices are unparalleled. With over 100 fabric options for your custom-made and ready-to-install awning, you’re guaranteed to find the color or pattern to compliment your home,” emphasized Midgett, and went on to add, “our fabrics are mold and rot-resistant, will not fade under direct sunlight.”

The company's products have earned endorsement from The Skin Cancer Foundation for their effectiveness in blocking harmful UV rays, adding an important health benefit to their aesthetic and energy-saving advantages.

Homeowners who have installed Sunesta products consistently praise their quality and the installation experience:

"We love our new shades. From the first meeting to show us what we can get to the final result was fantastic. We love our blinds! Great customer service and great quality! Thanks for it all!" said Sean F.

"The Sunesta awning has enhanced the enjoyment of our south-facing townhouse roof deck - like a treehouse with perfect shade control! It has lasted perfectly over one winter. Very happy with the addition," added Ronald M.

Another customer, Keith H. noted the seamless integration with existing architecture: "Everything looks great. The job was done like it was their own house. Everything nice and neat, it looks like it is part of the house and not an add on after hose was built. Plenty of light coming thru but dense enough to keep the neighbors from knowing your business."

Key features of Sunesta’s offerings include:

• Custom Awnings for Patios and Decks: Tailored to fit unique spaces with precise measurements and personal style choices.

• Retractable Awning for Deck Options: Effortlessly adjustable for optimal sun protection and aesthetic appeal.

• Outdoor Patio Shades & Canopies: Designed to transform any outdoor area into a stylish, functional retreat.

• Fast Delivery & Professional Installation: Delivered within weeks and installed by trained experts to guarantee satisfaction.

In addition to aesthetic benefits, Sunesta's retractable outdoor patio shades offer significant energy savings by reducing cooling costs in warmer months while allowing homeowners to retract the awnings during colder periods to capture natural warmth from the sun.

The company serves businesses through a network of dealers who sell and install Sunesta products to customers in their local areas. These dealers receive comprehensive training and support to ensure proper installation and customer satisfaction.

To learn more about Sunesta's expanded fabric collection and full product line, visit the company website (https://sunesta.com/contact-us/) or call +1 (800) 786-3782 to get a free estimate.

About Sunesta

Sunesta has been a pioneer in retractable awnings and outdoor shade solutions for over 40 years. Based in Jacksonville, Florida, the company creates custom-made, American-manufactured awnings, screens, and shelters that transform outdoor spaces into comfortable, stylish retreats. With the largest fabric selection in the industry, fast delivery and installation, and the best product warranty available, Sunesta has earned an A+ rating from the BBB and was the first retractable awning manufacturer to exceed Miami-Dade and Florida Building Codes' strict standards.

6500 Youngerman Cir, Jacksonville, FL 32244

https://maps.app.goo.gl/VjHNSjp3xWFpQ1qh8

Notes to Editors:

• Sunesta products include retractable awnings for residential and commercial applications, screens, and shade shelters.

• All Sunesta products are custom-manufactured in the United States.

• The company sells through a dealer network across the country.

• Sunesta's awning fabrics are endorsed by The Skin Cancer Foundation for UV protection

• The company's products are tested to withstand various weather conditions and have earned Miami-Dade County approval, demonstrating their durability in extreme environments.

• Sunesta offers an online visualizer tool where homeowners can upload photos of their homes and see how different awning options would look before purchasing.

• For interviews or additional information, contact Mr. Jason Midgett, Marketing Manager, at +1 (800) 786-3782.

