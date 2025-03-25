SABIO GROUP TAKES IT’S ‘DISRUPT’ CX PROGRAMME ACROSS EUROPE
Sabio Group today announced the expansion of its acclaimed ‘Disrupt’ programme across Europe for 2025
There has never been a greater need for expert services in CX technology than there has today...”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sabio Group today announced the expansion of its acclaimed ‘Disrupt’ programme across Europe for 2025, taking its digital customer experience (CX) transformation event to three major European cities.
— Stuart Dorman, Chief Innovation Officer
The expansion of its flagship event comes at a critical time for the CX industry, with artificial intelligence rapidly evolving, cost of living pressures continuing, and volatile energy prices creating significant challenges for contact centres and frontline customer service staff.
Since launching in 2017, Disrupt has become the must-attend event for CX innovators, consistently attracting around 1000 decision-makers to its annual London event and its sister event in Madrid.
This year, Sabio is now extending Disrupt’s reach, and will host events across three major European capitals as the need for CX expert services has never been higher on the continent, adding Paris to its locations.
The wider 2025 programme, themed 'Delivering on the Promise', will showcase how global brands are leveraging cutting-edge AI, automation, and data solutions through real-world case studies and live demonstrations.
“Today's CX professionals are navigating the most profound technological shift we've seen in decades, while simultaneously managing heightened customer expectations and economic pressures,” said Stuart Dorman, Chief Innovation Officer at Sabio Group. “There has never been a greater need for expert services in CX technology than there has today and Disrupt creates an essential forum where industry leaders can exchange practical strategies and witness transformative solutions first-hand. From real-time translation technology to emotional wellbeing programmes for frontline staff, we're showcasing innovations that deliver immediate impact.”
Sabio’s Disrupt 2025 programme launches in Madrid on April 3rd featuring industry leaders including Abanca, Renfe and Securitas Direct sharing their transformation journeys. The flagship UK event follows at London's Tobacco Dock on May 20th, before Disrupt makes its French debut in Paris on June 3rd. Sabio is also looking at extending its programme even further with more European locations currently being assessed.
Daniel Seaborne, Managing Director for UK & South Africa at Sabio Group said, “Our London event has set the benchmark for CX excellence since 2017. For 2025, we're bringing together our strongest speaker lineup yet, showcasing organisations that are redefining customer service through strategic AI implementation and innovative agent support systems.”
Gabriel Rodriguez, Managing Director for Sabio Spain, added: “Spanish enterprises are embracing digital transformation at remarkable speed. Our Madrid event will demonstrate how leading Spanish brands are balancing technological innovation with the human touch that remains fundamental to meaningful customer relationships.”
Highlighting the significance of the Paris debut, Hervé Racine, Managing Director for Sabio France, Italy and Morocco, stated: “The French market has distinctive customer experience expectations, particularly around personalisation and service efficiency. Our Paris event will address regional and global CX challenges while connecting French CX leaders with global innovations that are setting new benchmarks of excellence.”
Attendees at all of Sabio’s Disrupt events can expect exclusive insights into how major brands are tackling today's most pressing CX challenges through a combination of keynotes, interactive workshops, live demonstrations and strategic networking opportunities.
Register Interest Now
London - Tuesday, May 20th at Tobacco Docks, London
Madrid - Thursday, April 3rd at La Casa del Lector, Matadero de Madrid
Paris - Tuesday, June 3rd at Agora Managers Groupe, 42 avenue de la Grande Armée 75017 PARIS
