SABIO GROUP TAKES IT’S ‘DISRUPT’ CX PROGRAMME ACROSS EUROPE

About

Sabio Group is a global expert services partner specialising in digital CX transformation. It has major operations in the UK (England and Scotland), Spain, France, Netherlands, Denmark, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa and India. The Group provides solutions, services and consultancy expertise that seamlessly combine to help organisations deliver brilliant customer & employee experiences (CX & EX). Through its own knowledge and technology, as well as that of world-class technology leaders such as Amazon, Avaya, Genesys, Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, Twilio and Verint, Sabio helps organisations optimise their customer journeys by making better decisions across their multiple contact channels. The Group specialises in contact centre, AI, CRM and data insight solutions and works with major brands worldwide, including Aegon, AXA Assistance, British Airways, BBVA, BGL, Caixabank, DHL, loveholidays, Marks & Spencer, Rentokil Initial, Essent, GovTech, HomeServe, Sainsbury’s Argos, Telefónica and Transcom Worldwide.

https://sabiogroup.com/