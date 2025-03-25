Smart Mist USA Offers New Commercial Stainless Steel Misting Kits for High-Traffic Outdoor Venue

The company’s new commercial-grade misting systems help outdoor venue owners combat heat while providing comfortable environments for patrons.

ORANGEVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Smart Mist USA, a leading provider of advanced misting solutions, today announced the launch of its new commercial stainless steel misting system kits designed specifically for high-traffic outdoor venues. The heavy-duty 1000 PSI systems offer business owners a reliable cooling solution during hot weather conditions without soaking patrons.

The commercial-grade systems feature stainless steel tubing and are equipped with industry-standard pumps rated for continuous duty usage. Smart Mist USA has expanded its commercial lineup to include various pump configurations to meet the diverse needs of business owners managing outdoor spaces.

"Our commercial stainless steel misting systems represent the culmination of years of research and development in high-pressure cooling technology," said Jeff Merrick, President of Smart Mist USA. "We understand the challenges business owners face when trying to maintain comfortable outdoor environments during hot weather. These systems deliver effective cooling without the wetness issues common with lower-quality misting solutions."

Key features of the commercial stainless steel misting kits include:

• High-Pressure Performance: 1000 PSI misting system ensures fine mist for effective cooling without wetness.

• Durable Construction: Stainless steel tubing and commercial-grade components for long-lasting performance.

• Multiple Pump Options: Choose from Direct Drive, Enclosed Direct Drive, Enclosed Pulley Drive, and Enclosed VFD (Variable Frequency Drive) pumps to suit specific needs.

• Quiet Operation: Pulley Drive and VFD pumps offer exceptionally quiet operation, ideal for noise-sensitive environments.

• Advanced Features: VFD pumps adjust to nozzle demand, supporting multiple zones and flexible nozzle sizes.

• Enhanced Features: Low-pressure safety shut-off valve, dual filtration, thermal bypass, and drain valve come standard.

The commercial system lineup includes four distinct pump configurations to meet varying business needs:

• Direct Drive Misting Pumps: Entry-level commercial solution starting at $1,099.

• Enclosed Direct Drive Misting Pumps: Most popular option with waterproof enclosure starting at $1,599.

• Enclosed Pulley Drive Misting Pumps: Quieter operation (45-55 dB) with extended pump life starting at $2,499.

• Enclosed VFD (Variable Frequency Drive) Misting Pumps: Top-of-line solution with demand sensing and multi-zone capabilities starting at $2,799.

All commercial systems now include standard features previously offered as options: low pressure safety shutoff, dual filtration with Scale X technology for calcium and sediment protection, thermal bypass to prevent overheating, and drain valves to release excess line pressure.

"The beauty of our VFD systems is their adaptability," Merrick explained. "Unlike standard commercial pumps that typically can't operate at less than 50% capacity, our VFD pumps can safely run at just 25% capacity. This makes them ideal for venues with multiple zones like restaurant patios and gazebos that need independent or coordinated cooling."

Smart Mist USA's commercial systems are particularly popular with businesses in California, Arizona, Florida, and Texas, where outdoor heat management is a year-round concern. The company backs its commercial pumps with an industry-leading three-year warranty, demonstrating confidence in their durability and performance.

"We started this company because I personally experienced the frustration of ineffective misting systems," said Merrick. "After trying various store-bought options that left my patio soaking wet rather than comfortably cool, I realized there was a need for high-pressure systems enhanced with modern technology. Our commercial line brings that same solution to businesses."

The commercial stainless steel misting systems are available now on the company's website with free shipping on all orders over $50.

For more information about Smart Mist USA's commercial misting solutions, visit the company website or call +1 916-308-3856.

About Smart Mist USA

Smart Mist USA (https://www.smartmistusa.com/pages/about-us) was born on the hot summer days near Sacramento, California. Founder Jeff Merrick created the company after experiencing firsthand the limitations of store-bought misting systems that left his patio wet rather than comfortably cool. After experimenting with various setups for his own patio, Merrick created a solution that combined high-pressure technology with modern smart features to offer reliable misting systems that deliver exceptional cooling without soaking. Over the years, Smart Mist USA has become a trusted provider of advanced misting systems for residential and commercial use, helping customers enjoy their outdoor areas even during intense summer heat.

