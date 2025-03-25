Penn and Teller Fooled by New Orleans Legend, Michael Dardant

Teller presents the FU Trophy to Michael

New Orleans Magician Shocks Vegas and Scores the Coveted “FU Trophy” on Hit CW Show “Penn & Teller: Fool Us”

Michael’s act is the perfect combination of sleight of hand & comedy.” — Shin Lim, AGT Champion

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- History was made tonight on “ Penn & Teller : Fool Us” as Michael Dardant , New Orleans favorite and international champion of magic, pulled off the impossible — he fooled Penn & Teller with an original illusion they couldn’t explain.Broadcast nationwide on The CW Network, Dardant’s sleight-of-hand masterpiece earned him the legendary “FU Trophy” and an invitation to appear as an opening act in Penn & Teller’s world-famous Las Vegas show.A Moment Years in the MakingMichael Dardant’s unique fusion of Cajun charisma, razor-sharp wit, and world-class magic has made him one of the most decorated performers in American magic history. But now, his name joins an elite list of magicians who have outwitted two of the greatest minds in magic.“This wasn’t about fooling Penn & Teller,” said Dardant. “That's just what we call Lagniappe! This show is about recognition for a good performance and uplifting the art of magic! For me it was about presenting a bit of my style and representing New Orleans, my roots, and my love for making people smile. And yeah — it feels pretty damn good to get the trophy!"About the ShowIllusionists Penn & Teller sit in the audience and watch as aspiring magicians try to impress them with a trick that the famous illusionists are unable to duplicate. If a magician successfully hoodwinks the legendary duo with a trick, be it a sleight-of-hand routine or a grand illusion, that person wins a trip to Las Vegas to perform as an opening act in Penn & Teller's show at the Rio Hotel & Casino.About Michael DardantWith over 30 first-place awards in just three years, Michael Dardant is no stranger to magic’s spotlight. A top-ten finalist at the World Championships of Magic in Italy and a beloved New Orleans performer, Dardant’s act is equal parts comedy, charm, and sheer skill.Whether he’s greasing Mardi Gras poles or fooling legends on live TV, Michael always brings the house down.Michael Dardant fooled the masters. Now he’s inviting the world to celebrate — New Orleans style.

Michael Dardant on Fool Us

