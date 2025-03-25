Kings Park High School Robotics Team 5736 Claims Victory at FIRST Long Island Regional, Advances to World Championship

1st Place Winners at FIRST Robotics Regional

KINGS PARK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kings Park High School’s Robotics Team 5736 has solidified its status as a powerhouse in competitive robotics, securing a 1st place victory at the FIRST Long Island Regional event at Hofstra University on March 22, 2025. After three intense days of competition, Team 5736 emerged as the top-ranked team out of 49 competitors, continuing their tradition of excellence.Their success has also been reflected in national and global rankings—5th out of 150 teams in New York State, 76th out of 2,939 teams in the USA, and 94th out of 3,906 teams worldwide, according to Statbotics. Their next challenge awaits at the FIRST World Championship in Houston, TX, from April 16-19, where they will compete against the best teams from around the world. FIRST Robotics is a global organization that promotes STEM education through competitive robotics programs.Since its founding in 2015, Team 5736 has consistently demonstrated innovation, perseverance, and teamwork. The team made an impressive debut by winning the Rookie Inspiration Award in its inaugural year. In 2017, they earned a coveted WildCard spot to compete at the World Championship in St. Louis, marking them as a rising force in the robotics community. Their continued commitment to creativity was recognized in 2023 when they won the Creativity Award for their inventive engineering solutions.Team 5736 has maintained an outstanding competitive record, reaching the finals numerous times over the years. Beginning the 2024-2025 season, they secured 1st place at the Half Hollow Hills Invitational in November 2024, setting the stage for another stellar season. On March 8, 2025, they ranked 2nd at the prestigious Hudson Valley Regional and won the Autonomous Award, further cementing their reputation as a top-tier robotics team.“Saturday was a great success for KP robotics that was many years in the making. Watching the final match was amazing and I am so proud of the students and what this team has achieved. The energy level inside the arena with everyone cheering as our students were focused on the final match was exciting. Thank you to the advisors, mentors and booster club for all of their work to support the students in this world class competition,” said Dr. Ralph Cartisano, Deputy Superintendent, KPCSD. “The Robotics program exemplifies teamwork, gracious professionalism and the cutting-edge application of STEM. This experience teaches our students many skills while building their confidence and ability to work with others. The program is a source of pride for the community of Kings Park.”Team 5736 is proudly sponsored by the Kings Park Central School District KPHS Robotics Booster Association , Zebra Technologies, FESTO, Network Outsource, Houslanger and Associates, Katy Cardinale, Associate Broker at Douglas Elliman Real Estate and many other generous donors. Their continued support plays a crucial role in the team’s success and ability to compete at the highest levels.For more information about Team 5736 and their upcoming competitions, please contact Mr. Kevin Hutchins, Advisor at 631-269-3345 or visit KingsParkRobotics.org

