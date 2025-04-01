Vac2Go Expands Westward with Tenth Location in Phoenix, Arizona

Vac2Go Now Open in Arizona Vac2Go Logo Vac2Go Vacuum Truck Rentals

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vac2Go, a leading provider of industrial vacuum truck rentals , proudly announces the opening of its tenth location in Phoenix, Arizona . This expansion marks a major milestone as the company’s first branch west of Texas, reinforcing its rapid growth and commitment to serving customers nationwide.The Phoenix branch is Vac2Go’s second new location in 2025 alone, highlighting the company’s aggressive expansion strategy and dedication to delivering top-tier industrial vacuum equipment to more regions. By establishing a presence in Arizona, Vac2Go aims to better serve industries in the Southwest, including construction, environmental services, municipalities, and more.“This is an exciting time for Vac2Go as we continue our nationwide growth,” said Chad Kalland, CEO of Vac2Go. “Expanding into the western United States has been a key goal for us, and opening in Phoenix is a strategic step in bringing our reliable equipment to more businesses. We are thrilled to serve this new market and look forward to building strong partnerships in the region.”In addition to its geographic expansion, Vac2Go is also broadening its fleet offerings to better meet customer needs. The company is introducing water trucks, portable restroom trucks, and high-volume trucks, providing customers with a more diverse and comprehensive range of equipment. “Our commitment to delivering industry-leading solutions extends beyond vacuum trucks,” said Kevin Podmore, COO of Vac2Go. “By expanding our fleet with additional specialized equipment, we can better serve our customers across multiple industries and job site needs.”The Phoenix facility will offer Vac2Go’s full range of vacuum truck rentals, sales, and maintenance services, ensuring businesses in Arizona and surrounding states have access to high-quality, well-maintained industrial units.Vac2Go’s continued expansion is fueled by a strong reputation for customer service, reliable equipment, and industry expertise. With more locations on the horizon, the company remains committed to providing innovative solutions for industrial vacuum truck needs nationwide.About Vac2GoVac2Go is a leading vacuum truck rental company operating a network of ten strategically located rental and service locations throughout the United States. Vac2Go offers customers one of the broadest and most diverse fleets of modern, high-quality vacuum equipment in the industry. In addition, all locations offer repair & maintenance services, used equipment sales, and parts and accessories. Vac2Go currently operates in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Texas.For more information about Vac2Go’s services and locations, please visit www.vac2go.com

