New Report from Porch Group Media Highlights 2025 Customer Acquisition Trends in Home Improvement Industry

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Porch Group Media has released “ The State of Customer Acquisition 2025 : How Home Improvement Companies are Using Data to Improve Marketing Performance”, a comprehensive research report that reveals critical trends, challenges, and data-driven strategies shaping the future of customer acquisition in the home improvement industry.Porch Group Media and Ascend2 Research surveyed 270 senior marketing professionals in the U.S. home improvement and maintenance industry (companies with annual recurring revenue $25M or greater) through an online questionnaire fielded in January 2025.With 88% of home improvement marketers reporting that acquiring new customers has become increasingly difficult, the study provides valuable insights into how industry leaders are leveraging marketing data, purchase intent signals, and property intelligence to improve acquisition performance and maximize ROI.Key Findings from the Report• Customer acquisition is more challenging than ever – 88% of marketers face growing obstacles, and nearly half (49%) plan significant changes to their strategies in 2025.• High-performing companies prioritize data refresh rates – Companies with the most effective acquisition strategies are 4x more likely to refresh customer data weekly (52% vs. 12%).• Purchase intent data gives a competitive edge – 60% of marketers using intent data report it as extremely valuable for targeting and conversion optimization.• Property data is an untapped goldmine – 90% of home improvement marketers agree that access to detailed property insights (e.g., homeownership status, renovation needs) would improve audience targeting.• Shift toward digital-first acquisition strategies – Social media (75%), email marketing (71%), SEO (62%), and paid ads (60%) are now the dominant channels for home improvement marketers.According to the research, companies that leverage a diverse mix of behavioral, property, and intent data experience significantly higher marketing performance and customer conversion rates.“Data is the driving force behind successful customer acquisition. Companies that invest in real-time insights, intent signals, and property intelligence will not only outpace competitors but also deliver highly personalized and effective marketing campaigns,” said Michelle Taves, VP and Group GM, Data and Marketing at Porch Group Media.Despite recognizing the value of data-driven marketing, many companies face challenges such as:• Data accuracy & completeness issues – 51% of marketers struggle with ensuring reliable customer data.• High costs of third-party data – 49% cite rising data acquisition costs as a barrier to optimizing campaigns.• Integration & compliance concerns – 37% of respondents report difficulties in aligning data with marketing systems.For a deeper dive into customer acquisition strategies, data trends, and key takeaways in the home improvement industry, download "The State of Customer Acquisition 2025" today.About Porch Group MediaPorch Group Media is a leading provider of comprehensive audience, activation, and attribution solutions designed to create a competitive edge in today’s evolving landscape. With a deep history and expertise in first-party data management and audience creation, Porch Group Media specializes in new movers, homebuyers, and property insights and provides consumer segments, shopping intent, and automotive audiences. For more information, visit porchgroupmedia.com.

