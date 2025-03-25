Singota Solutions Expands European Footprint to 3 Sites, Adds New State-of-the-Art Facility in Balerna, Switzerland

Singota Solutions Balerna Facility Warehouse Singota Solutions New Balerna, Switzerland Location

Singota Solutions expands in Europe with new GDP-certified Balerna, Switzerland site, offering bonded warehousing & cold storage for pharma logistics.

This new Singota facility in Balerna, Switzerland, combines operational excellence with sustainability, offering clients confidence that their products are handled with the utmost care and attention” — Travis Hudson, Senior Supply Chain Manager

BLOOMINGTON, IN, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Singota Solutions , a trusted partner for pharmaceutical development and cGMP sterile drug product manufacturing as well as supply chain services, announces the opening of its new facility in Balerna, Switzerland. This expansion bolsters Singota’s global presence and demonstrates a commitment to delivering advanced, GMP/GDP compliant storage and logistics solutions tailored to the pharmaceutical industry globally.Near the Swiss Italian border, the picturesque municipality of Balerna offers Singota’s clients a convenient strategic location touching extensive European rail and road transportation networks. The opening of this new Balerna site follows the successful launch in 2024 of Singota’s site near Milan in Rovello Porro, Italy. Singota’s original European location in Basel, Switzerland opened in 2019. Singota’s North American headquarters in Bloomington, Indiana, opened in 2005.Key Features of the Balerna, Switzerland FacilityThe new 100,000 square foot facility in Balerna, Switzerland, spans three floors and includes a state-of-the-art rooftop solar power system capable of supplementing energy supplied by the regional grid. The use of solar power in combination with the regional electric grid ensures operational sustainability, business continuity, and resilience. Configured for advanced, precision temperature-controlled storage, the facility offers:4,000 pallet positions in the storage temperature conditions of +15-25°CFuture capacity for storage at -20°C and at +5°C, projected late 2025Key Balerna Facility Capabilities Include:Operation as an Open Bonded Warehouse: The open bonded warehouse designation enables streamlined handling of regulated and high-value goods. The designation provides a significant strategic advantage for enabling strict regulatory compliance, cost efficiency, and supply chain security.Successful Regulatory Certification: The Balerna, Switzerland facility is GDP certified by the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products (Swissmedic), ensuring operations deliver the highest standards of quality and compliance.Import & Export Authorization: The site is fully authorized to handle the import and export of client products and manage related product warehousing activities.Advantages of storing with Singota in Balerna include streamlined import and export processes, duty and tax deferral, regulatory flexibility, enhanced security and compliance, and optimized inventory management.Regulatory Authorization and ComplianceAs a Swissmedic GDP certified facility, the Balerna, Switzerland site is fully authorized to handle import and export of life science products and manage related supply chain activities.The new site benefits from expertise gained across Singota’s 20-year history of operational excellence and Singota’s track record of 6 years of successful operation in Europe. The Balerna facility stands ready to deliver highly reliable storage and logistics services for life science clients worldwide."This new Singota facility in Balerna, Switzerland, combines operational excellence with sustainability, offering clients confidence that their products are handled with the utmost care and attention,” said Travis Hudson, Senior Supply Chain Manager. “After many months of work and thoughtful diligence, Singota and our European team have delivered an outstanding new addition to Singota’s global portfolio of cGMP and GDP compliant supply chain logistics solutions.”Strengthening Global CapabilitiesThis expansion complements Singota’s existing European capabilities , furthers Singota’s global reach, and highlights its role as a trusted partner for pharmaceutical and life science companies. If your company seeks tailored global logistics solutions for materials and products intended for use across development, clinical, or commercial phases, consider contacting Singota.Singota Solutions is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana, specializing in sterile drug product development including formulation, process and analytical method development; scale-up and cGMP sterile products manufacture, QC testing; and supply chain management. With a focus on operational precision, flexibility, and quality, Singota delivers tailored solutions to accelerate drug development pipelines worldwide.For more information on Singota’s expanded European capabilities, please visit www.singota.com or contact us at solutions@singota.com.Media Contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.