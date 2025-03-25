VETERAN PHYSICIAN’S NEW BOOK LIFTS VEIL ON “THE BUSINESS OF MEDICINE”

“The Business of Medicine: The Definitive Guide to Help New Physicians Start Their Career on the Right Path and Avoid Costly Mistakes," available on Amazon.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Board-certified neonatologist Tung Giep, MD is now an international bestselling author with his first book “The Business of Medicine: The Definitive Guide to Help New Physicians Start Their Career on the Right Path and Avoid Costly Mistakes.” Available on Amazon, it unveils the crucial lessons every doctor wishes they had known before stepping into their first job and reveals the essential insights they need to thrive in their career."In this book I've distilled three decades of hard-won experience into a practical guide for new doctors navigating the often-murky waters of medical business,” said Dr. Giep . “Medical school equips us with the clinical tools, but rarely the business acumen necessary in today’s healthcare climate. My hope is that by sharing the lessons I learned, I can help new physicians navigate the complex landscape of the medical profession and emerge with far fewer bumps and bruises than they would otherwise.”Packed with wisdom, guidance, and a healthy dose of humor, the book helps physicians navigate a variety of questions, including:• Are you clear on your career goals and career path?• What are your employment options?• How do you assess the best compensation package?• What red flags should you look for before signing a contract?• How do you get in and out of a contract if needed . . . or can you?“Dr. Giep’s book is loaded with seasoned experience to help new physicians make better decisions proactively versus retrospectively,” said Jim Ramsey, a medical practice management consultant with more than 50 years of experience.Mary Hall, MSN, MNP agreed. "‘The Business of Medicine’ reads like you're having a lively conversation with a trusted advisor and spells out in plain language exactly what healthcare professionals need to consider when starting or advancing their career.”For more information or to purchase a copy of “The Business of Medicine: The Definitive Guide to Help New Physicians Start Their Career on the Right Path and Avoid Costly Mistakes,” visit https://thebusinessofmedicine.net/ # # #About the authorTung Giep, MD is a dedicated neonatologist with over 30 years of experience in pediatrics and neonatal-perinatal medicine. After earning his medical degree and completing his residency at The Medical University of South Carolina, he pursued a fellowship at Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, MO. As the founder and president of Newborn Intensive Care Specialists (NICS) for 17 years, Dr. Giep built and led a team that provided hospitals with 24/7 neonatology, pediatric hospitalist, and Maternal Fetal Medicine programs, eventually selling the company in 2017.A refugee from Vietnam who relocated to the U.S. as a teenager, Dr. Giep draws on his personal journey of resilience, integrity, and gratitude to guide his work. His career highlights include scaling neonatal programs to improve efficiency and patient care, transforming underperforming nurseries into top-producing units, and spearheading a telemedicine initiative that offers 24/7 access to neonatologists. Currently, he serves as director of community hospital nurseries and oversees the neonatal telemedicine program at a children’s hospital. His combined expertise in clinical care, business, and innovation continues to enhance healthcare experiences for patients and families alike.

