Apex Malta transforms industry with launch of new tokenised fund share

MALTA, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apex Group Ltd. (“Apex Group” or the “Group”), the leading global financial services provider, has announced it is administering a first ever tokenised share class on the Polygon blockchain from Malta - digitising traditional fund shares into security tokens. This milestone underscores Apex Malta’s commitment to leading the transformation of the country’s fund administration sector.Tokenisation is rapidly gaining ground across asset management globally. The conversion of assets into digital tokens that are held on distributed ledgers is not just a technical upgrade, but a wide-reaching transformation for industry.Apex Malta uses blockchain for streamlined, transparent fund administration and transfer agency. Tokenisation solves issues like slow settlement and limited access. This innovation delivers numerous benefits, including near-instantaneous transaction settlement, transparent and auditable records, broader investor accessibility through fractional ownership and enhanced operational efficiency via automation and robust security through blockchain cryptography.Omar Cascun, Apex Group’s Country Head – Malta, said:“We are proud to be the first financial services provider to launch a first of its kind share class from Malta. By leveraging tokenisation, we are enhancing operational efficiency as well as broadening the investor pool.Apex Malta is committed to driving innovation in the local Malta fund industry by leveraging our extensive infrastructure and the expertise of our local, dedicated team.”-ends-Notes to editorsAbout Apex GroupApex Group is dedicated to driving positive change in financial services while supporting the growth and ambitions of asset managers, allocators, financial institutions, and family offices. Established in Bermuda in 2003, the Group has continually disrupted the industry through its investment in innovation and talent.Today, Apex Group sets the pace in fund and asset servicing and stands out for its unique single-source solution and unified cross asset-class platform which supports the entire value chain, harnesses leading innovative technology, and benefits from cross-jurisdictional expertise delivered by a long-standing management team and over 13,000 highly integrated professionals.Apex Group leads the industry with a broad and unmatched range of services, including capital raising, business and corporate management, fund and investor administration, portfolio and investment administration, ESG, capital markets and transactions support. These services are tailored to each client and are delivered both at the Group level and via specialist subsidiary brands.The Apex Foundation, a not-for-profit entity, is the Group’s passionate commitment to empower sustainable change.Newsroom

