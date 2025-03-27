Summit Spine Continues Expansion into South Carolina, Opening Clinic and ASC in Greenville

As someone who has proudly called the Upstate home for over a decade, I’m thrilled to bring advanced pain care to the community I know and love.” — Dr. Matthew Hamilton

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summit Spine & Joint Centers, a premier multi-site minimally invasive spine platform, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its first ambulatory surgery center (ASC) and second clinic in South Carolina. The new location in Greenville, marks a significant milestone in Summit Spine's mission to deliver top-tier MSK solutions to the greater Greenville community. The new clinic opened to see patients on March 27, 2025 and serves customers in Anderson, Clemson, Five Forks, Greer, Liberty, Pickens, Piedmont, Simpsonville, and the surrounding area. The new ASC will open in the coming weeks.

For many years, Summit Spine & Joint Centers has proudly served patients across 30 locations in Georgia, 11 locations in North Carolina, 1 location in Tennessee, and 1 existing location South Carolina, earning a reputation for excellence in pain management and compassionate care. The expansion into Greenville represents a pivotal step in the Company’s commitment to extending our reach and providing the same level of high-quality care to individuals suffering from chronic pain in South Carolina. Summit Spine specializes in the precise diagnosis and treatment of neck and back pain, herniated disks, sciatica, headache, pelvic, musculoskeletal, neuropathic pain, and many other conditions, relying on state-of-the-art machines and equipment for accurate and effective diagnosis and treatment.

“We are excited to partner with Dr. Matthew Hamilton and introduce our newest ‘Center of Excellence’ to serve the greater Greenville community,” said Dr. Amit Patel, CEO and founder of Summit Spine & Joint Centers. “With a dedicated team of experienced doctors, nurses, and staff, we utilize innovative technologies and advanced equipment to accurately diagnose and effectively treat a variety of conditions. Our mission is to provide relief from pain, helping our patients regain their quality of life.” Dr. Matthew Hamilton, Summit’s Greenville physician partner said, “As someone who has proudly called the Upstate home for over a decade, I’m thrilled to bring advanced pain care to the community I know and love. I’m proud to partner with Summit, a leader in innovative, patient-centered care. The Company’s commitment to using the latest technologies, combined with a team-based approach, ensures that every patient receives comprehensive and compassionate treatment tailored to their needs."

The new clinic will offer a comprehensive range of services, including spine management, epidurals, joint injections, nerve blocks, and general pain management. Additionally, patients will have access to expanded pain management options through our Greenville ASC when needed.

With the opening in Greenville, Summit Spine & Joint Centers operates 17 ASCs and 44 clinics across four (4) states, with Georgia locations in Athens, Augusta, Braselton, Buford, Canton, Carrollton, Cartersville, Columbus, Commerce, Conyers, Covington, Cumming, Dalton, Decatur, East Cobb, Gainesville, Jasper, Johns Creek/Norcross, Lawrenceville, Lithia Springs, Newnan, Ringgold/Ft. Oglethorpe, Rome, Roswell, Savannah, Snellville, Stockbridge, Stonecrest/Lithonia, Winder, and Woodstock; North Carolina clinics in Asheboro, Beaufort, Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Laurinburg (2), Rockingham, Southern Pines, Wadesboro, Whiteville, and Wilmington; a clinic in Spartanburg, South Carolina; and a clinic in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

