COMMISSIONER SID MILLER CALLS FOR COMMON-SENSE CONSERVATION EFFORTS TO PROTECT MONARCH BUTTERFLY POPULATION

Monarch butterfly populations have doubled in 2025 amidst conservation policy debate

AUSTIN, TX – Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture announced today that encouraging news has emerged for monarch butterfly conservation, as the eastern monarch butterfly population nearly doubled in 2025, according to the latest survey released by the World Wildlife Fund-Telmex Telcel Foundation Alliance (WWF) and the National Commission of Protected Natural Areas in Mexico (CONANP). The latest survey reveals that the population wintering in central Mexico's forests occupied 4.42 acres, up from 2.22 acres the previous winter.

“This is exactly the kind of result we can achieve when we focus on real solutions instead of heavy-handed mandates,” said Commissioner Miller. “Texans have always been good stewards of the land. Our farmers, ranchers, and private landowners are crucial in preserving monarch habitats without excessive government overreach. We need policies that empower conservation partnerships rather than penalize the people already making a difference.”

The monarch butterfly survey is a key indicator of the species' population health. Scientists attribute this year’s increase primarily to improved weather conditions along the butterflies’ migration route through the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Conservation efforts, including habitat restoration and land management practices, have also helped protect the butterflies’ breeding and overwintering grounds.

Monarch Butterfly Fall Migration Patterns. Base map source: USGS National Atlas.

Late last year, Commissioner Sid Miller spoke critically of the proposed inclusion of the eastern monarch butterfly in the Endangered Species Act and recently submitted his own letter to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service during their now-extended opportunity for public comment advocating for sensible policies regarding monarch butterfly conservation.

“This is proof we can protect monarchs and vital pollinators for agriculture without strangling farmers and ranchers with red tape,” Miller added. “Mexico just showed us firsthand the impact of addressing the core of the issue, which was forest degradation in the overwintering sites in Mexico. In response, Texas and the United States will continue to promote balanced, science-based conservation strategies that respect property rights while ensuring the survival of this iconic species.”

Monarch butterflies are vital in North American ecosystems and agriculture, as 80% of food production relies on pollinators. Their annual migration—spanning nearly 3,000 miles from Canada to Mexico—is one of nature’s most remarkable journeys, underscoring the need for cooperative conservation efforts that engage landowners, conservationists, and policymakers alike.

For more information on other agricultural initiatives supported by Commissioner Sid Miller and the Texas Department of Agriculture, visit here.