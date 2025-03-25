Treponema Pallidum Test Market to Reach US$ 360 Million by 2034, Growing at a 5.8% CAGR

Rising prevalence of syphilis driven by evolving sexual behaviors and gaps in public health initiatives driving demand for Treponema pallidum tests.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new industry report released by Fact.MR, the global market for Treponema pallidum tests is estimated at US$ 204.6 million in 2024 and is forecasted to reach US$ 360 million by the end of 2034. Treponemal tests (FTA, TP-PA, and EIA) are also referred to as confirmatory tests and are used to identify syphilis-specific antibodies.Rising incidence of syphilis, caused by Treponema pallidum, has a significant impact on the demand for Treponema pallidum tests. Need for testing is driven by growing public awareness of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), particularly syphilis, and the importance of early detection through screening programs.Demand for testing is influenced by factors that affect prevalence rates, such as evolving sexual behaviors, gaps in public health initiatives, and inadequate access to healthcare. Campaigns promoting public health, education, and advocacy are blamed for higher testing rates. The accuracy of Treponema pallidum testing is improving due to advanced molecular diagnostic techniques, point-of-care testing (POCT), and rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs). This leads to timely diagnosis and intervention. Development of novel assays and testing platforms is enhancing the efficacy of testing procedures.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10170 Key Takeaways from Market StudyThe global Treponema pallidum test market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2034, driven by increasing awareness and advancements in diagnostic technologies. The market is witnessing rising demand due to the growing prevalence of syphilis and the need for early and accurate detection. North America remains a key player in this landscape, with the United States market projected to reach US$ 37 million in 2024. Additionally, Canada is also experiencing steady growth, with revenue from Treponema pallidum test kit sales expected to reach US$ 5 million in 2024. The region's robust healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives promoting STI screening contribute to this growth.Latin America is emerging as a significant market, with Brazil poised to hold a 47.3% share of the region’s Treponema pallidum test market in 2024. The demand for testing kits in the region is fueled by increasing syphilis cases and improved access to diagnostic services. The Latin American market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2034, outpacing the global average. This growth is supported by public health campaigns, rising investments in healthcare, and technological advancements aimed at making syphilis testing more accessible and efficient.“Public awareness campaigns and education efforts increase knowledge about sexually transmitted infections (STIs), emphasizing the importance of routine testing for syphilis. Rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs), point-of-care testing (POCT), and molecular diagnostic techniques are improving the speed, accuracy, and accessibility of Treponema pallidum testing,” says a Fact.MR analyst.Hospitals Facilitating Easy Access to Treponema Pallidum TestingHospitals usually offer a broad range of medical services, including diagnostic testing for different conditions. They have laboratory facilities and personnel who have been trained to perform specialized tests, such as syphilis tests. Patients seeking medical attention in hospitals have convenient access to Treponema pallidum testing in addition to other medical services.Physicians who treat infectious diseases and specialists in laboratory medicine are among the professionals that hospitals regularly hire because they are knowledgeable in diagnosing and treating conditions like syphilis. These professionals can oversee the management of syphilis cases, ensure that test results are interpreted accurately, and provide relevant clinical guidance.Competitive LandscapeKey players in the Treponema pallidum test industry are leveraging advanced technologies to enhance diagnostic accuracy, speed, and accessibility. Investments in research and innovation have led to the adoption of molecular diagnostic techniques, point-of-care testing (POCT), and rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs), making syphilis detection more efficient. Companies are focusing on improving diagnostic facilities to ensure faster and more reliable testing, particularly in underserved communities.In March 2024, Diagnostics Direct LLC formed a Medical Advisory Board to enhance syphilis diagnosis and care, identifying key areas for improvement. CEO Norman Proulx emphasized the company's commitment to expanding access to Syphilis Health Check, especially for newborns and individuals seeking self-testing options. Meanwhile, in January 2024, NowDiagnostics submitted a de novo authorization request to the U.S. FDA for its First to Know over-the-counter (OTC) syphilis test. This at-home lateral flow immunoassay delivers results within 10 minutes using a fingerstick whole-blood sample. NowDiagnostics is also securing a US$ 15 million Series B funding round and has received a strategic investment from the Labcorp Venture Fund, further supporting advancements in syphilis testing solutions.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=10170 More Valuable Insights on OfferFact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the Treponema pallidum market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges insights into the market based on test type (treponemal, non-treponemal) and service provider (hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research: Infectious Disease Diagnostic Market : The global infectious disease diagnostic market size is valued at US$ 1,503.8 million in 2024, and it is estimated to expand at a 7.1% CAGR, reaching a valuation of US$ 2,978.7 million by 2034. 