HIP Video Promo Presents: Pastor Jamaal releases all new music video "Global Word"

Pastor Jamaal fuses Gospel and Hip Hop in his brand new single "Global Word"

SC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pastor Jamaal is “not your average Pastor”—he’s a musical innovator, a proud weaver of street culture and spiritual consciousness. Born in Dayton, Ohio, and raised in Augusta, Georgia, he first made waves as Dubble A, a locally renowned rapper. Climbing the ranks, he shook up the scene, building a growing fanbase, earning numerous awards, and gaining regional acclaim. Drawing inspiration from legends like James Brown, Lil Wayne, Tupac, and many others, his sound defies genre—but it’s always raw, unapologetic, and deeply rooted in real-life experience. Determined to hit the global stage, Pastor Jamaal sought widespread recognition—but the harsh road to fame left him unfulfilled. Instead, something else commanded his attention—an undeniable spiritual calling. So he flipped the script—embarking on a journey that transformed his life. Music and ministry are two sides of the same coin—each a pillar of his greater purpose. Through both, he seeks to inspire—encouraging others to overcome their struggles and find hope and healing on their life journeys. With a new album set to release at the end of the month—this “Cultivated” artist is using his music as a vessel for good—spreading the powerful Word of God beyond Augusta and into the hearts of listeners worldwide.

A single refrain in “Global Word” rises above the rest— “You cannot hinder me.” With God guiding him toward salvation, Pastor Jamaal is unstoppable—no enemies, temptations, or hardship can shake his resolute perseverance. Having endured unimaginable adversity in recent years—he now stands firm, channeling his pain into praise. Infused with familiar pop and hip-hop elements, “Global Word” is uniquely comforting, motivating, and compelling. Most of all, it’s honest. More than an undeniable anthem of encouragement, “Global Word” is a profound celebration of healing and self-discovery—a testament to fully letting go. Baring it all, he sings his heart out, finally surrendering to peace through faith. From the mountaintop, he calls out to those on the brink of darkness—urging them to turn toward the Light. Because from where he stands—there’s hope, wisdom, and strength just ahead. Though “Global Word” is deeply personal—detailing his journey and its many bumps in the road—its message transcends—destined to stir the soul of anyone seeking the courage to overcome their next obstacle armed with positivity and perseverance.

Taking to the streets of his hometown—Augusta, Georgia—the “Global Word” music video delivers a thrilling, “on-the-ground” experience that perfectly complements the track’s urban soundscape. In collaboration with Flüency Photography, viewers get an inside peek into Pastor Jamaal’s world—the town that shaped him, the messages that move him, and the person who takes up the biggest space in his heart; his son. Bookending the visual is raw footage that accentuates their unbreakable bond—smiling ear-to-ear as they launch from the slingshot in Kissimmee, Florida. The joy radiating from the screen isn’t magic or illusion—it’s the manifestation of faith, resilience, and renewal. Filming in front of the R&B Hall of Fame mural, Pastor Jamaal pays homage to the legends who deeply influenced the genre—while emerging as a bit of a musical influencer himself. But one thing is clear: this force of vibrant artistry and inspiration is here with his people, sharing his shining a light on his roots and the journey that carried him from turbulence to triumph.

