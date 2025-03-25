Top Growth Driver In The Chromatography Instrumentations Market 2025: Impact Of The Growing Pharmaceutical Industry

The Business Research Company

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Did you know that the chromatography instrumentations market is experiencing significant growth and is estimated to hit $11.69 billion in 2025 from $10.74 billion in 2024?

This represents a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.9%. This positive uptick in the historic period is majorly fueled by increased demand for pharmaceutical research, escalating prevalence of chronic diseases, amplified investment in biotechnology, global food safety regulations enforcement, and expansion of personalized medicine.

Looking ahead to the next few years, the chromatography instrumentations market has been projected to continue its growth trajectory, reaching an estimated $16.25 billion in 2029. This growth, representing a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period, can be linked to increased funding for life sciences, increasing demand for analytical instruments, a growing number of contract research organizations CROs, increasing adoption of gas chromatography in the oil and gas industry, and the evolution of the healthcare sector. Advanced features of chromatography techniques, high-performance liquid chromatography, technological advancements, product innovation, and collaborations between academia and industry are projected to outline major trends in the forecast period.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=21143&type=smp

But what’s driving the chromatography instrumentations industry forward?

An expanding pharmaceutical industry is set to boost the growth of the market. The sector, which encompasses the research, development, producing, and marketing of drugs and medications, is seeing an upward trajectory owing to increased need for innovative drugs and therapies, advancements in biotechnology, and surging healthcare needs. The pivotal role that chromatography instrumentations play by helping to separately and precisely analyze complex mixtures, which ensures the purity, quality, and safety of drug products, is unarguable crucial for regulatory compliance and development. Reflecting this, data from the European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries and Associations reveals that in 2022, Europe's total pharmaceutical production reached a staggering $368.83 billion €340 billion, marking a 4.95% increase from $351.42 billion €323.95 billion in 2021.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chromatography-instrumentations-global-market-report

So, who are the key players in the chromatography instrumentations market?

Some of the driving forces include Hitachi High-Tech Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Agilent Technologies Inc., Cytiva, Sartorius AG, PerkinElmer Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Revvity Inc., Waters Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bruker Corporation, Medpace, Novotech Health Holdings Pte. Ltd., Phenomenex Inc., LECO Corporation, Gilson Inc., Restek Corporation, and SCION Instruments Ltd.

These major companies are turning their focus towards developing cutting-edge innovations, including next-generation intelligent High-Performance Liquid Chromatography HPLC systems, which increase the precision, speed, and automation of analytical processes. Take Waters Corporation, for example. In March 2023, this US-based analytical laboratory instrument manufacturing company introduced a next-generation system, the Alliance iS HPLC, to reduce compliance risks by proactive error detection and troubleshooting, leading to greater measurement reliability.

How Is The Chromatography Instrumentations Market Segmented?

1 By Chromatography Systems: Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography, Thin-Layer Chromatography, Supercritical Fluid Chromatography

2 By Consumable And Accessory: Columns, Detectors, Pressure Regulators, Solvents, Syringes Or Needles, Other Consumables And Accessories

3 By End-User Industry: Life Science Industry, Academic And Research Institutes, Oil And Gas Industry, Environmental Agencies, Food And Beverage Industry, Other End-User Industries.

What Is The Regional Analysis Of Chromatography Instrumentations Market?

From a geographical perspective, North America stood out as the largest region in the chromatography instrumentations market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forthcoming years. The regions covered in the report span from the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, to North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

