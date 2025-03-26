Medicare Mama Releases a New Book that Centers Around Costly Retirement Mistakes and How to Fix Them

Book coming soon

Sylvia Gordon, JD, Brings Clarity and Humor to the Confusing World of Medicare and Social Security

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, IN, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Retirement planning can be overwhelming, but Sylvia Gordon—better known as Medicare Mama—is on a mission to change that. A seasoned attorney, CEO, speaker, and author, Sylvia has helped millions of Americans navigate Medicare, Social Security, and the financial pitfalls of retirement through her engaging, no-nonsense approach.

With decades of experience and a dedicated following on social media, Sylvia simplifies complex topics, busts retirement myths, and empowers people with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions. Now, she’s bringing her expertise to an even wider audience with her upcoming book, Medicare Mama’s Guide to Medicare and Social Security Retirement, set to launch on April 4, 2025.

“Medicare isn’t broken—it’s just intentionally confusing,” says Sylvia. “The biggest mistake people make is assuming the government will guide them through it. They won’t.”

Sylvia’s work focuses on the most pressing retirement challenges, including:

Avoiding lifetime Medicare penalties

Understanding how 401(k) withdrawals impact Medicare costs

Breaking down the difference between Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplements

Debunking Social Security myths that cost retirees thousands

Helping working seniors transition smoothly into Medicare

With Medicare open enrollment just around the corner, Sylvia is available for expert commentary, interviews, and guest contributions on major media outlets. Her ability to make complex topics engaging and digestible has made her a sought-after voice in the retirement space.

About Sylvia Gordon

Sylvia Gordon, JD, is a leading Medicare and Social Security expert, CEO, attorney, speaker, and author known for her straight-talking, myth-busting approach to retirement planning. With over a million followers across social media, Sylvia has dedicated her career to educating Americans on how to navigate retirement with confidence. Her book, Medicare Mama’s Guide to Medicare and Social Security Retirement, will be released on April 4, 2025.

To learn more, visit www.themedicarefamily.com and follow @themedicarefamily on TikTok, YouTube, and Facebook or @MedicareMama on Instagram.

