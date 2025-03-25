Press Release

Nokia to showcase latest optical innovations to network the cloud for the AI era at OFC50

New optical networking powerhouse to demonstrate bolstered product portfolio and pioneering innovations.

Nokia offers solutions and industry firsts to help network operators more efficiently address capacity demands driven by rapid growth in data center builds and AI workloads.

Nokia to hold executive briefing at OFC50 to provide optical insights in the era of AI.





25 March 2025

Espoo, Finland – Nokia announced today that it will be showcasing its comprehensive set of networking solutions designed to help operators network the cloud and meet the connectivity challenges of the artificial intelligence (AI) era at the OFC50 conference in San Francisco to be held March 30 to April 3, 2025.

The increasing prevalence of cloud-based services and applications, notably AI workloads, is driving significant increases in data center capacity. New AI services delivered by cloud service providers, including hyperscale and webscale operators, internet exchange and colocation providers, and CSPs who are building dedicated managed optical fiber networks and data centers in support of AI initiatives, all require optimized solutions that can enable simple network scaling while minimizing power consumption.

“The solution to challenges posed by AI and cloud-based connectivity demands starts with scale, but it certainly doesn’t end there. Nokia’s expanded portfolio of optical network solutions and technology capabilities delivers tangible network value that supports our customers’ long-term business success. At OFC50, it’s our pleasure to show these off publicly for the first time. Visitors to this iconic show will find Nokia occupying two booths; because there’s simply too much innovation to fit into just one,” said James Watt, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Optical Networks at Nokia.

The Nokia solutions portfolio, which includes several new pioneering innovations, will help network operators more efficiently address capacity demands driven by rapid growth in data center builds and AI workloads, while driving down power per bit, simplifying network architectures, and increasing automation and security.

Nokia will showcase its latest optical networking innovations and industry-firsts at this year’s OFC, including:

New Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) Optical Line System: optimized for high-capacity data center interconnection (DCI). A new highly integrated C+L and feature rich WDM optical line system with enhanced optical client optical management facilitating seamless support of a wide variety of input wavelengths including lower power coherent pluggables – ideal for providing maximum scalability for DCI with cost-effective, and operationally efficient connectivity.

Pluggable Optimized Muxponder and Transponder (X-Ponder) Line Cards: A new series of line cards for Nokia’s compact modular transport platforms utilizing high-performance 400Gb/s and 800Gb/s pluggable coherent optics supporting efficient transponder and muxponder aggregation capabilities.

Multi-Haul 800Gb/s Coherent Pluggables: Live demonstration of the industry’s first multi-vendor interoperable multi-haul 800Gb/s pluggable coherent optics in industry standard form-factors including QSFP-DD800 and OSFP. Supporting a wide variety of deployment configurations including transponders and coherent routing, these solutions offer network operators a low-cost and power efficient solution for applications up to 2000km.

Intra-Data Center Connectivity Solutions: Live demonstration of Nokia’s ultra-low power 1.6Tb/s intra-datacenter optical connectivity solutions that can drive down the power required for high-speed connectivity by as much as 70%. This innovative technology can be seamlessly integrated into fully retimed, half-retimed, and linear drive pluggable solutions to support any intra-data center connectivity requirements.

In addition, Nokia will demonstrate its comprehensive multi-layer networking solutions, featuring industry-leading solutions, including:

Embedded Optical Solutions: The industry’s leading and record-setting 1.2Tb/s embedded coherent optics operating over C+L line systems, enabling operators to scale fiber capacity up to 76.8Tb/s in the C+L bands.

Enhanced Network Security Solutions: Innovative Quantum-Safe Networking solutions for optical and IP networks, to provide the highest level of network protection against existing and future hacking threats.

AI Powered Network Automation: Enabling automated management, coordination and service activation with unified network visualization across IP, optical and cross-domain layers to simplify network operations, increase resiliency, and monetize networks with new and faster service deployment. Routing & Switching: High-performance data center switching and flexible Coherent Routing interconnectivity solutions delivering automated operations with un-matched reliability, scalability, and flexibility. Broadband Fiber Access Solutions: For 25G and 50G passive optical networks (PON) and coherent solution overlays for PON networks to deliver 100G business services.







Nokia will hold an executive investor, analyst and media briefing at OFC50 on April 2 from 8:30 – 9:30am PDT in the Moscone Center, Level 3, Room #314. The Optical leadership team will be on stage to discuss evolving industry trends and how Nokia’s expanded portfolio of optimized optical networking solutions is solving critical network operator challenges in the era of AI and hyperscale cloud-based connectivity. The event will be publicly available via live webcast and replay on the Investor Relations section of Nokia’s website, under Events.

For more information on Nokia’s participation at OFC, visit us at OFC50 | Nokia.com.

Multimedia, technical information and related news

Web Page: Optical Network Solutions

Web Page: Nokia at OFC50

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media inquiries

Nokia Press Office

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn X Instagram Facebook YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.