Friends of Maryland State Parks Group Awards Funds Through 2025 ‘Small Grants, Big Impact!’

March 25, 2025

Funds support important projects in parks statewide

Friends of Maryland State Parks presented grant funds to Assateague State Park. Maryland DNR photo.

Friends of Maryland State Parks has awarded 22 grants totaling $37,855 to state parks across Maryland funds from the advocacy organization’s program, “Small Grants, Big Impact!” (SBGI).

These funds will support projects that enhance cultural history education, protect dunes, expand recreational access, and promote conservation. Since launching the SBGI program in 2020, the Friends have funded 95 projects with nearly $150,000 in grants.



“This program continues to be a game-changer and force-multiplier for Maryland State Parks, providing vital support to enhance visitor experiences, protect natural resources, and expand educational opportunities,” said Maryland Park Service Deputy Director Rachel Temby. “We are grateful for the Friends of Maryland State Parks’ ongoing commitment to supporting innovative projects that benefit both our public lands and the communities we serve.”

This year’s grants continue the program’s growth, with funding increasing from $13,619 in 2021 to $37,855 in 2025. Parks in all five state park regions have received grants each year, helping to improve public lands and visitor experiences.

“Our park rangers and staff are getting more creative every year, submitting projects that provide additional benefits for park visitors,” said Chuck Hecker, board president of Friends of Maryland State Parks. “We have funded 95 SGBI projects since the grant program started five years ago. The total amount of funding, since the program’s inception, is $149,952.”

These grants, which range from $900 to about $2,000 depending on need, will enable staff to collaborate with community partners on the following projects and programs:

Assateague Island State Park

Dune Grass Plantings and Protection

This project increases the stability of the dunes by planting native dune grasses (American beachgrass) in areas around the campground, bathhouses and Nature Center.



Bohemia River State Park

Middle School Bioblitz – We Need a Ride!

This grant funds the transport of 155 students from Bohemia Manor Middle School to Bohemia River State Park to conduct two comparison Bioblitzes, a communal citizen-science effort to record as many species as possible in a short time frame within a designated location



Cedarville State Park

Activity guidebook

The activity booklet is an excellent alternative to sharing the park’s history, important rules, and Leave No Trace ethics with park visitors when park staff cannot be present. The activity booklet is full of various activities that are engaging and educational.

Cunningham Falls State Park

Audio tour for aviary

The self-paced audio device will provide visitors, when no staff is present, to learn about each of the park’s avian ambassadors and assist visually impaired guests.

Cypress Branch State Park

Outdoor educational program kits

These educational resources for rangers promote wise outdoor stewardship among young visitors. Topics will include Leave No Trace, Fishing 101, Wildlife CSI, and Orienteering.

Deep Creek Lake State Park

Rain garden enhancements

The project will expand the rain garden installed using a 2024 grant, and includes the planting of additional vegetation to reduce erosion around park pavilions.

Native Wet Gardens

The grant will help plan native species for reclaiming areas that are no longer used for recreational activity and around the park aviary. The plants will help retain water and thrive in moist areas.

Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area

Kiosk and MCC skills training

Funds will be used to install a new parking lot kiosk to improve and update the old information board. This project will also be used to train Maryland Conservation Corps members on carpentry skills.

Franklin Point State Park

Trail improvements

Wooden puncheon walkways will be installed on the parks’ White-blazed Trail, a heavily saturated area lying in a floodplain. Due to its low elevation and flat surface, the trail floods regularly.

Greenwell State Park

Horse hitching rail and post

The rails improve safety for equestrian users at the park and protect trees and surrounding area that are currently being damaged.

Herrington Manor State Park

Recreation opportunity and accessibility

As part of the Healthy Lifestyles initiative, this grant will provide visitors access to outdoor recreational equipment that will promote physical activity and recreation in the park.

Janes Island State Park

Introduction to archery programs

The park will use the resources to offer introduction to archery programs to school groups and campers. Park staff will use the training standards from the National Archery in Schools curriculum.



Dark Sky stargazing

This grant will provide resources to assist with stargazing interpretation. After completion of this project, the park’s goal is to become certified as a Dark Sky Park by the International Dark Sky Association.

New Germany State Park

Winter Recreation Accessibility

As part of the Healthy Lifestyles initiative, this grant will provide visitors access to winter outdoor recreational equipment that will promote physical activity and recreation in the park.

North Point State Park

Bicycle accessibility

Two bicycle repair stands will be strategically placed to support cyclists in the park. Park staff will encourage visitors to live healthy by biking, running, or walking.

Sandy Point State Park

Pollinator garden

Planting a diverse array of native flowering plants will provide year-round shelter for pollinators. The project will provide visitors with enhanced opportunities to observe activity in the pollinator meadows.

Seneca Creek State Park

ADA interpretive signage

An interpretive sign will educate visitors about the recently placed color-blind accessible view finder near Clopper Lake.

Tuckahoe State Park

‘Lore of the Land’ sensory trail

Funds will be used to fabricate and install interpretive signage for each of the 15 stations on the trail. In addition, the project will also include a sign providing the rules of the trail.

Youghiogheny Wild River Natural Environmental Area

Invasive plant removal

The funds support a hands-on experience for Department of Juvenile Services youth and a local college club to remove large thickets of Japanese Barberry along the riverbanks.

Statewide Work Group

Invasive species management toolbox

The project will provide the needed equipment and supplies to remove invasive species from public lands. This Toolbox would be available for loan throughout the state park system.



Outdoor Afro campout

Funds support the Assateague Island Outdoor Afro campout in the fall of 2025 and introduce program participants to camping and kayaking, plus a program featuring yoga techniques and the history of horse management on the island.

Safety and staff training

A grant supports American Red Cross Training provided by the Maryland Park ServiceTraining Division staff. The project will include the purchase of a newly released ARC smart mannequin.