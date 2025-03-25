Brown Energy Solutions and Partners Launch Hydrogen Infrastructure Push to Power Missouri’s AI and AgTech Growth

Powering Clean Hydrogen, Local Jobs and Sustainable Growth

HyEn+ uses Missouri ethanol to produce clean hydrogen and power, driving data centers, greenhouse farming, and local job training with scalable energy systems.

What makes this technology so important for Missouri is its use of ethanol—produced right here in our state—as a fuel source.” — Representative Kent "Doc" Haden

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brown Energy Solutions and the Brown Energy Solutions Team ("BEST"), in collaboration with its technology partners, BAAC Construction, Flexible Energy Solutions, Golu-H2 Technologies, together with SBI Global and TO Viridi, are bringing their cutting-edge energy solutions to the Midwest, with a focus on Missouri. This strategic expansion answers the call for clean, scalable, and rapidly deployable power in support of AI expansion, data center development, and next-generation agriculture.At the heart of the initiative is the HyEn+ System, powered by the proprietary Golu-H2 reformer. Dr. Inder Pal Singh of Golu-H2 Technologies stated, “HyEn+ has been nearly a decade in the making—refined, tested, and proven. Now, together with BEST, we’re entering full-scale commercial deployment to serve both off-grid and grid-connected markets hungry for reliable green hydrogen and clean power.”Missouri State Representative Kent "Doc" Haden of Mexico, MO pointed out the importance of homegrown energy for the state: “What makes this technology so important for Missouri is its use of ethanol—produced right here in our state—as a fuel source. And unlike sprawling energy infrastructure, the HyEn+ System delivers utility-scale power using a footprint no larger than a shipping container, preserving the land and character of our rural communities. This is an important step to save Missouri's farmland."BEST has submitted a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to the Governor’s Office—at their request—detailing its proposed public-private partnership. The MOU includes a landmark ethanol-to-hydrogen-to-power facility in Central Missouri and outlines collaborative initiatives to work with state-led programs, such as the Missouri Works Program, to define high-impact infrastructure, workforce, and agricultural innovation projects.The initiative includes workforce training programs at Ranken Technical College and St. Charles Community College, aimed at equipping the next generation of hydrogen technicians and AI infrastructure operators. In Potosi, a closed-loop site will integrate hydrogen production with greenhouse-based farming systems—including orbital, vertical, and hydroponic solutions—developed in collaboration with Dr. Mohyuddin Mirza, a renowned specialist in greenhouse technology. BEST envisions this site as a future hub for AI growth—powered by clean energy, sustained by regenerative agriculture, and supported by hydrogen-rich water systems.“This is not just a hydrogen project—it’s a blueprint for economic development, education, and sustainable infrastructure that respects Missouri’s agricultural roots,” said Dean Steiger, a Missouri native and Founding Member of Brown Energy Solutions. “Together with the State, we’re creating a future where clean energy, advanced farming, and high-performance computing can coexist and thrive.”About Us: The Brown Energy Solutions Team (BEST) delivers advanced energy solutions backed by patented technologies in fuel efficiency and emissions reduction. In partnership with leading innovators, BEST is deploying scalable industrial systems to meet today’s energy demands—while advancing the future of mobility through hydrogen-powered platforms.For further inquiries, please contact:Brown Energy Solutions, Inc.📞 (305) 330-5660📧 press@brownenergy.org

