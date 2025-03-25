Top Growth Driver In The Glioblastoma Multiforme Market 2025: Rising Cases Of Brain Disorders Fuels Growth In Market

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The glioblastoma multiforme global market report highlights the significant surge in the market size in recent years. The size is set to grow from $2.50 billion in 2024 to $2.71 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3%. Factors influencing growth in the historic period include increasing incidence of glioblastoma multiforme, improved healthcare infrastructure, enhanced awareness, increased access to advanced therapies, and a burgeoning aging population.

What Comprises The Size of The Glioblastoma Multiforme Market In The Foreseeable Future?

The glioblastoma multiforme market size is expected to see robust growth in the next few years, as it's projected to increase to $3.69 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.1%. The surge in the forecast period can be linked to an increase in cases of brain and other nervous system tumors, greater acceptance of surgical methodologies, rising awareness, early diagnosis of the disease, and a rise in R&D activities. Significant trends in the forecast period include advances in medical technology, advancements in imaging techniques, personalised medicine, AI tools for diagnosis, and technological and scientific developments.

What Drives The Growth Of The Glioblastoma Multiforme Market?

The anticipated growth of the glioblastoma multiforme market can be attributed to the rising cases of brain disorders. A brain disorder, a condition that affects the structure or function of the brain, leads to cognitive, emotional, or physical impairments. Increasing cases of brain disorders are due to aging populations, increased life expectancy, lifestyle factors, and improved diagnostic capabilities. Understanding brain disorders aids in advancing research on glioblastoma multiforme GBM, resulting in better early detection, novel treatments, and improved patient outcomes. Scientists are employing studies of neurological conditions to discover genetic and molecular links that contribute to GBM development.

Who Are The Major Players In The Glioblastoma Multiforme Market?

Prominent companies operating in the glioblastoma multiforme market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AbbVie Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Company, AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis International AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc., Merck KGaA, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA Inc., Accord Healthcare Inc., Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Oncology Inc., Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., ITM Isotope Technologies Munich SE, Azurity Pharmaceuticals Inc., Genenta Science S.p.A., Chimeric Therapeutics Limited, and VBI Vaccines Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Glioblastoma Multiforme Market?

These key industry players are proactively focusing on the development of advanced therapies, such as CAR T-cell therapies, to meet the unmet medical needs for aggressive cancer. CAR T-cell therapies are a category of immunotherapy that includes the modification of a patient's T-cells to target and kill cancer cells more effectively.

How Is The Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Segmented?

1 By Drug Class: Chemotherapy Agents, Temozolomide, Carmustine, Lomustine, Other Drug Classes

2 By Diagnostic Tools: Magnetic Resonance Imaging MRI, Computed Tomography Scan CT Scan, Biopsy, Other Diagnostic Tools

3 By Treatment Type: Surgery, Radiation Therapy, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Tumor Treating Fields Therapy, Other Treatment Types

4 By End-User: Hospitals, Cancer Research Institutes, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Other End-Users

These categories also include several subsegments:

1 By Chemotherapy Agents: Alkylating Agents, Platinum-Based Agents, Antimetabolites

2 By Temozolomide: Branded Temodar, Generic Temozolomide

3 By Carmustine: Injectable Carmustine, Carmustine Wafers Gliadel

4 By Lomustine: Branded Gleostine, Generic Lomustine

5 By Other Drug Classes: Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Tumor-Treating Fields TTF Therapy

Which Regions Show Major Market Activity?

North America was the largest region in terms of the glioblastoma multiforme market in 2024, while Asia-Pacific is predicted to be the fastest-growing region in the future. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

