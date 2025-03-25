SightLogix Unveils Dual-Spectrum Thermal-Visible AI for Enhanced Perimeter Detection

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SightLogix, a leader in intelligent outdoor security solutions, has announced dual-spectrum AI for its dual-sensor SightSensor® product series. This new capability integrates thermal and visible AI validation, providing unmatched, real-time intrusion detection that minimizes false alarms. Reliable and immediate awareness is mandatory for high-performing perimeter security solutions in critical infrastructure and commercial applications.

The dual-spectrum AI capability for dual-sensor SightSensor cameras uses visible and thermal AI false alarm filtering, which correlates image detection from both thermal and visible video in real-time to validate threats. Built-in AI processing and analytics, more commonly known as “edged-based processing,” from visible and thermal sensors provide the highest levels of accuracy within a singular camera that excels in total darkness, optimal lighting, and any weather, including fog, rain, or extremely harsh conditions.

“Dual-spectrum AI significantly enhances security operations by instantly distinguishing real threats from environmental noise, ensuring highly accurate detection and reliable alarms. Customers can be confident that their security teams are only responding to real threats improving efficiency and increasing profitability,” states Babak Shir, vice president of engineering, SightLogix. “With the AI operating entirely within the camera, there is reduced network bandwidth demand, eliminating the need for additional servers, thus lowering overall system costs.”

The new dual-spectrum AI capability is a free firmware upgrade for existing SightSensor HD and SightSensor TC4 cameras, ensuring seamless integration for commercial and critical security applications.

About SightLogix

For twenty years, SightLogix smart thermal cameras have solved outdoor security problems at sites where having the best detection matters. It’s our passion and our mission to deliver highly reliable and easy-to-deploy security systems with edge-based video analytics, Thermal AI false alarm filters, long and wide area coverage, and geo-spatial target tracking, purpose-built for security success. Visit https://www.sightlogix.com.

