The next instalment of the premium print games magazine - "Create your ultimate celebration of gaming"

Luxurious and engrossing, a visual and cerebral treat” — Tom Phillips, Eurogamer

BATH, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hybrid Publications announces ON: Volume Two - The next instalment of the premium print games magazine - “Create your ultimate celebration of gaming”Following the successful launch of ON: Volume One, Hybrid Publications is delighted to announce that pre-orders for the highly anticipated ON: Volume Two are now open. Hybrid are running a free UK shipping offer for the whole month of the pre-order campaign. This premium, independent journal continues to celebrate videogaming’s past, present, and future in a beautifully crafted, collectable print format. Volume Two will be shipping in Summer 2025.With the tagline “Create your ultimate celebration of gaming,” ON: Volume Two offers customers an unprecedented level of personalization. Readers can choose from a selection of cover designs and opt for one of several stylish slipcases to showcase and protect their edition, including a limited edition Zelda premium slipcase blocked in gold foil. Dedicated supporters can even become a Benefactor and will have the opportunity to see their name and printed logo immortalized in the magazine. Benefactors can preview their logo on the ON website using the logo generator, as well as looking forward to exclusive updates in the monthly ON: Benefactor email newsletter.The Compendium Edition allows customers to create their ultimate celebration of gaming by curating their selection of Volume One and Volume Two covers, and is housed in a premium stealth slipcase. It’s great value too - customers save £25.Chris Tapsell’s Pokémon feature is being celebrated with the Quest for Mew. Hybrid are giving away ten ultra rare Mew special editions which are not available for purchase separately. Search the ON website for the secret code and the first five people who email in will win the Mew special editions. Additionally, five lucky ON: Volume Two Pokémon edition customers will receive the Mew slipcase for free along with their magazine.Jeremy Peel ON the history of videogames via WolfensteinFew series have been reinvented as many times as Wolfenstein. More than once, it’s led the industry. And when it hasn’t, it’s acted as a mirror - reflecting the damaging design and production trends of triple-A. Going all the way back to 1981 and Escape from Castle Wolfenstein, Jeremy Peel tells the story of a truly classic series that was always ahead of the curve and explores how it’s helped to shape the wider world of games, one new idea at a time.Caelyn Ellis ON the Playstation’s 30th anniversaryIn honour of the PS1’s thirtieth birthday, Caelyn Ellis looks back at Sony’s first console from a distinctly personal perspective, traveling back to her memories of the mid-1990s and a machine that pulled her away from computers and into the orbit of consoles. In the history books, Sony’s classic grey box is known as the console that changed everything, but what did it feel like to yearn for a PS1 and then bring it home and plug it in?Christian Donlan ON pathsInspired by a trip to a museum, Chris Donlan ponders the act of path-finding in videogames. How does the simple process of putting one foot in front of another change the experience of exploring a game world, and what can the right path do to make an old game feel new again?Chris Tapsell ON Pokémon and the search for MewA fan since childhood, Chris Tapsell explores the myths and mysteries that give Pokémon its magic. In a quest to solve one of the series’ most enduring mysteries surrounding the enigmatic Mew, Chris speaks to a Pokémon archaeologist and the founder of a kind of videogame book club for the close-reading of games. What he uncovers is a vital trace of the series’ true spirit and fresh insight into its origins.Keza MacDonald ON music gamesFor the second issue of ON, Keza MacDonald explores the soaring, looping, endlessly kinetic world of music games. These are the games that feel like they are music, ranging from Beatmania and Guitar Hero to Elektroplankton, jubeat and Rez. By examining these beloved classics - and by exploring memories of the Japanese arcade scene that birthed many of them - Keza asks, what is it that makes music and videogames such natural partners, and what happens when game designers immerse themselves in sound?Yussef Cole ON Stalker 2The STALKER series transports players to the irradiated wastelands of Chernobyl, while drawing on literary and cinematic influences that go back to the Strugatskys’ novel Roadside Picnic, first published in 1972. Yussef Cole examines the series’ complex lineage and its vital relevance in the present day, while charting the fault lines of the games’ unusual divided soul, asking existential questions while also providing a near-endless supply of monsters to shoot.Keith Stuart ON 90s horror gamesKeith Stuart looks at the horror games of the 32-bit era of the mid-to-late 1990s in all their weird, disturbing glory. What a time to be a horror fan: Scream was in the cinema and game designers were relishing improved tech specs and real-time 3D visuals allowing for greater immersion and scarier experiences. Keith also examines how this period’s rush of creativity continues to inspire designers today, taking in games like Crow Country, Forbidden Solitaire, and Fear the Spotlight, and talking to designers like Thomas Grip, Dan Pinchbeck and Sam Barlow.Volume Two is available now to pre-order online from on.games, starting from £24.99, shipping in Summer 2025.Press kit:on.games/ON2_images.zipon.games/ON2_PressRelease.pdfMedia contact:andrew@on.gamesx.com/@ongamesjournalinstagram.com/ongamesjournalongamesjournal.bsky.social

