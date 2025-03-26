Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size to Worth USD 617.81 Billion by 2032, CAGR of 7.5% during 2024-2032

Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Size Water and Wastewater Treatment Market Share

US water and wastewater treatment market is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of USD 314.96 billion by 2032, driven by the rising focus on water reuse membrane technologies.” — Fortune Business Insights

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2023, the global water and wastewater treatment market was valued at USD 323.32 billion and is expected to grow to USD 346.41 billion in 2024, reaching USD 617.81 billion by 2032, with a projected CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. North America led the market in 2023, holding a dominant share of 38.67%.The demand for water and wastewater treatment technologies is rising across the globe due to large-scale urbanization and rapid industrialization. Since more people are moving to urban areas, the demand for clean water is growing at a notable pace every year. Similarly, more manufacturing plants are being set up to cater to the rising lifestyle demands of people living in the cities.Fortune Business Insights™ displays this information in a report titled, "Water and Wastewater Treatment Industry Share, Size, Global Report, and Forecast, 2024-2032."Get a Free Sample Research PDF:➤ Report Scope:♦ Market Size Value in 2024: $ 346.41 Bn♦ Market Size Value in 2032: $ 617.81 Bn♦ Growth Rate: CAGR of 13.1% (2024-2032)♦ Base Year: 2023♦ Historical Data: 2019-2022♦ Years Considered for the Study: 2019-2032♦ No. of Report Pages: 190♦ 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀 𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱: By Segment (Chemicals {pH Conditioners, Coagulants & Flocculants, Disinfectants & Biocidal Products, Scale & Corrosion Inhibitors, Antifoam Chemicals, and Other Chemicals}, Equipment {Biological, Filtration, Sludge Treatment, Disinfection, and Other Equipment}, and Services {Designing & Installation, Operations, Maintenance, Others}), By Application (Municipal and Industrial {Food & Beverage, Power Generation, Pharmaceuticals, Pulp and Paper, Oil & Gas, Petrochemical, and Others}).➤ Segmentation Analysis:Rising Focus on Establishment of New Treatment Plants to Boost Demand for Water Treatment ServicesBased on segment, the market is classified into chemicals, equipment, and services. The services segment is anticipated to record a strong growth rate during the forecast period as more companies are focusing on building new water and wastewater treatment plants while renovating the existing facilities.Municipal Establishments to Increase Dependence on Wastewater Treatment Facilities to Supply Clean Agriculture WaterBased on application, the market is bifurcated into municipal and industrial. The municipal segment is expected to hold a dominant water and wastewater market share as more than 30% of the global water supply goes to the agriculture sector. This will automatically increase the demand for clean water to help farmers keep their fields healthy.With respect to region, the market covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa.➤ Report Coverage:The market report offers an elaborative study of the industry and highlights key areas, such as prominent companies, leading application areas of the product, and key technologies. It also offers valuable insights into the most recent market trends and focuses on top industry developments. Besides the aforementioned factors, the report also encompasses several factors that have contributed to the market’s growth in recent years.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂:➤ LIST OF TOP KEY COMPANIES PROFILED:• Veolia (France)• SUEZ Worldwide (France)• DuPont (U.S.)• 3M (U.S.)• Xylem (U.S.)• Kemira (Finland)• Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (U.S.)• Pentair PLC (U.K.)• Ecolab (U.S.)➤ Key factors driving the global Water and Wastewater Treatment MarketThe global water and wastewater treatment market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for clean water due to population growth, urbanization, and industrial expansion. Rising awareness about water conservation and the need for sustainable water management solutions are further fueling the market growth.➤ Challenges that may hamper the global Water and Wastewater Treatment Market expansionDespite strong growth drivers, the global water and wastewater treatment market faces several challenges. High initial costs for setting up advanced treatment facilities, particularly for small and medium-sized enterprises, can hinder widespread adoption. In addition, inadequate infrastructure in developing regions and the high operational costs associated with maintaining complex treatment systems pose significant barriers to market expansion.➤ Potential growth opportunities in the global Water and Wastewater Treatment MarketThe global water and wastewater treatment market presents promising growth opportunities, particularly in developing regions with increasing urbanization and industrial activities. Governments in emerging economies are investing heavily in water infrastructure, creating opportunities for companies to offer cost-effective and innovative treatment solutions. The growing trend of public-private partnerships (PPPs) in the water sector also provides opportunities for private companies to collaborate on large-scale projects.➤ Top Regions Leading the Market GrowthThe top three regions in the global water and wastewater treatment market are North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, each driven by distinct factors. In North America, stringent environmental regulations, particularly from the EPA, along with significant investments in upgrading aging water infrastructure and adopting advanced water treatment technologies, contribute to market growth. Europe is propelled by strict government policies on water quality, a strong focus on sustainability, and increasing investments in water recycling technologies. March 2023 – Aquatech International partnered with Fluid Technology Solutions, Inc., a cutting-edge producer of sophisticated membranes and separation technologies. Together, they aim to develop next-generation solutions for enhanced brine concentration, advanced separation, and water reuse.

