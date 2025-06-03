SSOJet Launches Custom SSO Attributes Feature, Eliminating Enterprise User Management Complexity for B2B Applications

SSOJet Logo With SSOJet SSOJet - B2B SaaS User management and Single Sign-on Without using SSOJet

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SSOJet today announced the launch of Custom SSO Attributes , a groundbreaking feature that enables B2B applications to seamlessly access and utilize specialized user data from enterprise customers' identity providers. This innovation eliminates one of the most complex challenges in enterprise software integration: translating diverse organizational structures and user roles into meaningful application experiences.Revolutionary Enterprise Data IntegrationThe new Custom SSO Attributes feature transforms how B2B applications handle enterprise user data by automatically mapping custom attributes from any identity provider directly into application logic. This breakthrough eliminates the traditional requirement for extensive custom integration work that has historically delayed enterprise deployments and increased implementation costs.Enterprise organizations maintain complex user hierarchies, department structures, cost centers, security clearances, and specialized roles within their identity systems. Previously, B2B applications struggled to access and utilize this rich organizational data, forcing companies to either build expensive custom integrations or settle for generic user experiences that ignore enterprise organizational structures.SSOJet's Custom SSO Attributes feature directly addresses this market gap by providing universal access to enterprise identity data regardless of the underlying identity provider infrastructure.Breakthrough capability enables seamless mapping of enterprise customer data into application workflows, reducing custom integration work by up to 89% while accelerating personalization and access controlMassive Market ImpactIndustry research reveals that 76% of enterprise software implementations are delayed due to user attribute mapping challenges, with the average delay extending deployment timelines by 4-8 weeks. These delays cost the enterprise software market an estimated $2.1 billion annually in lost productivity and extended implementation cycles.The financial impact extends beyond deployment delays. Custom integration work required to map enterprise user attributes typically costs between $45,000 and $127,000 per implementation, depending on organizational complexity and the number of specialized attributes required.SSOJet's Custom SSO Attributes feature eliminates these costs while dramatically accelerating enterprise deployment timelines.Universal Enterprise CompatibilityThe feature supports comprehensive attribute mapping across all major identity providers including Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, Google Workspace, Ping Identity, ForgeRock, and dozens of specialized enterprise systems. This universal compatibility ensures that B2B applications can access critical user data regardless of their customers' identity infrastructure choices.Key capabilities include:- Department and Cost Center Mapping: Automatic integration of organizational structure data for financial reporting and access control- Security Clearance Integration: Seamless handling of security classifications and clearance levels for government and defense contractors- Custom Role Hierarchies: Support for complex organizational roles beyond standard user/admin distinctions- Geographic and Location Data: Integration of office locations, regions, and time zones for compliance and workflow optimization- Project and Team Assignments: Dynamic access control based on current project assignments and team memberships- Compliance and Certification Status: Automatic verification of training completions, certifications, and compliance requirementsTransforming Enterprise Software ExperiencesCustom SSO Attributes enables B2B applications to deliver unprecedented personalization and access control sophistication. Applications can now automatically adapt interfaces, workflows, and available features based on users' real organizational roles and attributes.For healthcare applications, the feature enables automatic compliance verification by accessing certification status and department assignments directly from hospital identity systems. Financial services applications can implement sophisticated approval workflows that automatically route transactions based on organizational hierarchies and spending authorities embedded in enterprise identity data.Government contractors can leverage security clearance information to dynamically adjust application functionality and data access without manual configuration or ongoing maintenance.Eliminating Integration ComplexityTraditional enterprise attribute integration requires extensive custom development work for each identity provider and organizational structure. Development teams typically spend 120-300 hours per enterprise customer building and maintaining these integrations, creating unsustainable scaling challenges for growing B2B companies.SSOJet's Custom SSO Attributes feature reduces this complexity to a simple configuration exercise. The platform automatically discovers available attributes from enterprise identity providers and enables point-and-click mapping to application fields and business logic.Early beta testing demonstrates remarkable efficiency gains:- 89% reduction in custom integration development time- 94% decrease in ongoing maintenance requirements- 73% faster enterprise customer onboarding- 67% reduction in deployment-related support ticketsAdvanced Security and Compliance FrameworkThe Custom SSO Attributes feature includes sophisticated security controls designed for the most stringent enterprise environments. All attribute data transmission utilizes end-to-end encryption with enterprise-grade key management. The platform maintains comprehensive audit trails of all attribute access and mapping activities.Built-in data governance controls ensure compliance with GDPR, HIPAA, SOC 2, and other major regulatory frameworks. Organizations can implement granular controls over which attributes are shared and how they are utilized within applications.Real-World Enterprise TransformationBeta customers across industries report transformative improvements in both deployment efficiency and application functionality. A major healthcare technology provider reduced enterprise onboarding time from 12 weeks to 3 days while implementing sophisticated role-based access controls that automatically adapt to hospital organizational structures.A financial services software company eliminated $89,000 in custom integration costs per enterprise customer while delivering personalized dashboard experiences that reflect real organizational hierarchies and approval authorities.A government contracting software platform achieved automatic security clearance verification across multiple agencies, eliminating manual verification processes that previously required 2-3 weeks per deployment.Immediate Market AvailabilitySSOJet's Custom SSO Attributes feature is available immediately for all current customers and new implementations. The capability is included in SSOJet's enterprise packages with no additional licensing fees, reflecting the company's commitment to eliminating traditional barriers to enterprise software adoption.Implementation requires no additional technical integration work beyond standard SSOJet deployment. The feature automatically discovers available attributes from existing identity provider connections and enables configuration through SSOJet's management dashboard.For organizations currently managing complex custom attribute integrations, SSOJet offers migration assistance to transition existing implementations to the new standardized approach.Industry Transformation ImplicationsIndustry analysts note that Custom SSO Attributes represents a fundamental advancement in enterprise software integration capabilities. By standardizing access to complex organizational data, the feature could accelerate adoption of sophisticated B2B applications across enterprise markets.The innovation addresses a critical bottleneck in enterprise digital transformation initiatives. Organizations can now deploy advanced B2B applications that leverage existing identity investments without extensive custom integration projects.For B2B software vendors, the feature eliminates a major barrier to enterprise market penetration while enabling more sophisticated product capabilities that better serve complex organizational needs.Comprehensive Support and DocumentationSSOJet provides extensive documentation, implementation guides, and best practices for Custom SSO Attributes. The platform includes built-in testing capabilities that enable organizations to validate attribute mapping before production deployment.Dedicated implementation support ensures smooth migration from existing custom integration approaches. SSOJet's engineering team provides consultation on optimal attribute mapping strategies for specific industry and organizational requirements.For more information about Custom SSO Attributes or to schedule a demonstration, visit https://ssojet.com/directory-sync-for-b2b-saas/ About SSOJetSSOJet provides comprehensive SSO integration solutions that eliminate complex engineering requirements while supporting all major identity providers and advanced enterprise features. Headquartered in San Francisco and serving global customers, SSOJet's mission is to democratize access to enterprise-grade identity infrastructure for organizations of all sizes.

