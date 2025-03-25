Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Treatment Market Forecast 2025-2034: Insights on Market Size, Trends And Competitors

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The granulomatosis with polyangiitis treatment market size is predicted to experience substantial growth in the next few years – an expectation thriving on a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.2% as it will grow from $2.36 billion in 2024 to $2.56 billion in 2025. The growth can be attributed to the growing need for standard therapeutic drugs, a rising number of clinical trials, an increasing demand for effective treatments, a growing emphasis on personalized medicine, and rising diagnosis rates of the disorder.

What Factors Are Driving This Market Growth?

The granulomatosis with polyangiitis treatment market's impetus is broadly based on the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases. Autoimmune diseases occur when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its healthy cells and tissues, causing inflammation and damage in various organs. Environmental triggers, such as infections, chemicals, or pollutants, and lifestyle changes, are enhancing the occurrence of autoimmune diseases. Granulomatosis with polyangiitis treatments utilize immunosuppressive therapies like corticosteroids and cyclophosphamide which aid in curbing inflammation and preventing organ damage. For instance, in 2023, there was an increase in the global population of people with multiple sclerosis MS - an autoimmune disease -from 2.8 million in 2022 to 2.9 million. Consequently, the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases is driving the growth of the granulomatosis with polyangiitis treatment market.

What Are The Market Projections For The Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Treatment?

The market size of the granulomatosis with polyangiitis treatment is anticipated to grow to $3.47 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.9%. The future growth can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases, rising incidence of granulomatosis, an increase in polyangiitis cases, and a surge in the prevalence of immunological disorders. The growth, therefore, will be bolstered by advancements in drug development, developments in healthcare, advancements in diagnostic techniques, advancements in treatment options, and the development of biologics and biosimilars.

Who Are The Key Industry Players In The Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Treatment Market?

Major companies operating in the granulomatosis with polyangiitis treatment market size that are shaping this sector's course include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., Sanofi S.A., AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Gilead Sciences Inc., Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, Genentech Inc., Incyte Corporation, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc., Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., ChemoCentryx Inc., Medac Pharma Inc., InflaRx GmbH.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Treatment Market?

Companies in the granulomatosis with polyangiitis treatment market are keen on developing innovative products, such as oral corticosteroids, to offer patients more effective treatment options that enhance disease management while minimizing long-term side effects. For instance, in October 2024, AstraZeneca plc, a UK-based pharmaceutical company, attained approval in the European Union for Fasenra bevacizumab, an add-on treatment for adult patients with relapsing or refractory eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis EGPA.

How Is The Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Treatment Market Segmented?

The granulomatosis with polyangiitis treatment market portrays distinct segments, including:

1 By Drug Type: Steroids, Immunosuppressant, Other Drug Types

2 By Treatment Type: Immunosuppressants, Corticosteroids

3 By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous

4 By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

5 By End User: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Other End Users

Furthermore, it features sub-segments such as:

1 By Steroids: Prednisone, Methylprednisolone, Dexamethasone, Hydrocortisone

2 By Immunosuppressants: Cyclophosphamide, Methotrexate, Azathioprine, Mycophenolate mofetil, Rituximab

3 By Other Drug Types: Plasma Exchange Therapy, Intravenous Immunoglobulin IVIG, Biologic Agents, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs NSAIDs.

Which Regions Are Leading In The Granulomatosis With Polyangiitis Treatment Market?

North America marked as the largest region in the granulomatosis with polyangiitis treatment market in 2024, followed by regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

