Karger Publishers Expands Open Access Portfolio for 2025 with Subscribe to Open

The Subscribe to Open pilot program marks its 3rd year at Karger Publishers. 3 journals met threshold to provide Open Access without Article Processing Charges

It is exciting to explore the potential of Subscribe to Open to enable Open Access (OA) without APCs...we are thrilled to make more journals OA without costs for readers or authors.” — Beth Bayley, Open Science Manager at Karger Publishers

BASEL, SWITZERLAND, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the third year of the publisher’s S2O pilot, the journal Developmental Neuroscience has again met its sustainability threshold, while the two new journals in the S2O pilot, European Addiction Research and Neurodegenerative Diseases, have also met their criteria for this Open Access model for 2025. Subscribe to Open refers to a publishing model in which a journal volume can become Open Access if it reaches a certain number of subscriptions or renewals in a given year. In the program’s first year at Karger, the 2023 volumes for Developmental Neuroscience and Pediatric Neurosurgery met their targets for OA, while the 2024 and 2025 volumes of Pediatric Neurosurgery did not meet that threshold and are subscription-based, with a paid option to publish any paper as Open Access.Instead of charging authors an APC, publishing costs under S2O are sustained by subscriptions from libraries, leveraging existing funds and infrastructure. If subscriptions are renewed to a level that ensures the journals’ sustainability, Karger converts that year’s volume to Open Access, making it completely free of barriers to read, share and re-use under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution license (CC BY).“It is exciting to explore the potential of Subscribe to Open to enable OA without APCs,” states Beth Bayley, Open Science Manager at Karger Publishers. “APCs are one of the greatest challenges to making life-changing information globally accessible, so we are thrilled to make more journals OA without costs for readers or authors.”With its “Open for Open” approach, Karger continues to seek ways to publish more Open Access in a way that is sustainable and accessible for all stakeholders.For more information, please visit Subscribe to Open | Karger Publishers.About Karger PublishersConnecting people and science since 1890, Karger provides scientists, healthcare professionals, patients, and the broader public with reliable and tailored information in Health Sciences. Building upon a publishing portfolio of more than 100 reputable scholarly journals and the award-winning Fast Facts medical info series, Karger excels in medical education and omnichannel HCP engagement in multiple formats, including 3D animations, podcasts, AR/VR environments, and more. Academic institutions and both medical affairs and pharma marketing teams in the corporate space entrust Karger with their most demanding communication challenges. Independent and family-led in the fourth generation by Chairwoman Gabriella Karger, Switzerland-based Karger is present in 15 countries with a team of 200 dedicated professionals worldwide.For more information, please visit karger.com

