TAJ Holding Group Announces Appointment of Mr. Khalid Al Hashish as Group Chief Financial Officer

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TAJ Holding Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Khalid Al Hashish as the Group Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately.With over 20 years of experience in financial leadership, Mr. Al Hashish brings a wealth of expertise in financial planning, investment strategies, governance, internal controls, and cost optimization across diverse industries. He has a proven track record of driving business growth, financial restructuring, and operational efficiency in leading companies.Prior to joining TAJ Holding Group, Mr. Al Hashish served as CFO at Intimaa Real Estate Services Co., a subsidiary of SEDCO Holding, where he led the enhancement of financial policies, streamlined operations, and strengthened compliance. He has also held senior financial positions at Abo Sarhad Group, Almajdouie Logistics, and Alkimam Holding Group, where he played a pivotal role in IPO preparation, financial modeling, risk management, and ERP system implementation.Mr. Al Hashish holds a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) in Finance from the Arab Academy for Banking and Finance Sciences, along with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Damascus University.Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Khalid Al Hashish said:"I am honored to join TAJ Holding Group and look forward to contributing to its financial excellence, strategic growth, and long-term sustainability. I am committed to leveraging my expertise to drive financial performance and create value for the Group and its stakeholders."The CEO of TAJ Holding Group welcomed Mr. Al Hashish’s appointment, stating:"With his extensive experience and leadership in financial strategy, Khalid will be instrumental in strengthening our financial framework and supporting the Group’s ambitious growth plans. We are confident that his expertise will contribute significantly to our continued success."About TAJ Holding GroupEstablished in 2008, TAJ Holding Group is a dynamic Saudi Arabian conglomerate with a vision to lead transformative growth across industries by 2030. The Group operates across diverse sectors, including fashion retail, food and beverage, defense, IT, manufacturing, real estate, and business services. Guided by its tagline "Unleashing Potential, Creating Growth," TAJ Holding Group is committed to empowering entrepreneurs and creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

