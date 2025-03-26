Tissue Paper Market Expected to Reach $ 154.54 Billion by 2032, with a CAGR of 6.95% from 2025-2032

Global tissue paper market report covered key companies such as Von Drehle Corporation, First Quality Tissue, Kruger Inc., CMPC Tissue SA, & others.

PUNE, INDIA, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global tissue paper market was valued at USD 90.99 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 96.57 billion in 2025 to USD 154.54 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.95% during the forecast period.Maintaining domestic cleanliness and hygiene requires the use of tissue paper. One of the main factors driving the demand for tissue products worldwide is the growing awareness of the importance of implementing appropriate sanitation and hygienic standards in homes and commercial settings. To keep workplaces clean and sanitary, a variety of tissue paper products are used in business settings, catering establishments, and hospitals. Consumers now favor sanitizing property-based hygiene products to prevent bacterial and viral illness and maintain their health. The market is expanding even more because of the growing customer demand for cutting-edge tissue products that offer improved protection against bacteria and viruses. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in their report titled "Global Tissue Paper Market Size, Industry Share and Forecast, 2025–2032." The market's top producer of products made from pulp, Svenska Cellulosa AB, is a well-known organization. To increase the absorbency of products made of paper and pulp and to efficiently utilize the raw material to increase environmental sustainability, the company employs product innovation as a business strategy. In order to attain the necessary returns on their market investments, well-known tissue paper industry players like CMPC and Hengan Inc. utilize a variety of investment strategies.𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:• Von Drehle Corporation (U.S.)• First Quality Tissue LLC (U.S.)• Orchid Paper Products Company (U.S.)• Kruger Inc. (Canada)• Asian Pulp & Paper (China)• Svenska Cellulosa AB (Sweden)• Hengan (China)• St. Croix Tissue (U.S.)• AbitibiBowater Inc. (Canada)• CMPC Tissue SA (Chile)• Sofidel Group (Italy)𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:Segment for Bath & Toilet Tissue to Lead Due to High Usage of Cotton Towels And NapkinsBased on product type, the market is segmented into facial tissue, paper towels, wipes, bath & toilet tissue, and others. Due to the widespread use of cotton towels and napkins for bathroom sanitation, the bath & toilet segment dominates the market. There is a significant need for high-quality tissue products in the expanding tourist and modernizing hospitality industries.Due to an Increase in Corporate Housing Facilities, the Commercial Sector will Dominate the MarketBased on the application, the market is segmented into household and commercial applications. Among the commercial uses are businesses like hotels, restaurants, and offices. Due to the large usage of tissues during meal service and table cleaning in hotels and restaurants, the commercial segment commands a sizeable market share. The Food and Agricultural Organization of the United Nations (FAO) reports that China's output of household and sanitary papers climbed from 10.99 million tons in 2020 to 11.25 million tons in 2021 for domestic and export use.Growing environmental issues, including deforestation and global warming brought on by the removal of trees, constrain the market for products made of pulp and inhibit consumer demand, which stifles the global tissue paper market growth.𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:Asia Pacific Dominates the Market due to Presence of Influential Economies in this RegionDuring the projected period, a sizable tissue paper market share is anticipated for the Asia Pacific region. This can be attributed to aspects like the expanding capacity of East Asian nations like China and Japan and the region's ability to produce goods made of wood. In 2019, there were roughly 2700 paper and board firms in mainland China, according to a China Paper Association (CPA) survey. Additionally, because of its enhanced utility in the expanding food and food services sector, the expansion is mostly coming from populated nations like China, India, and Japan, driving the total tissue paper market growth in the region.

• January 2023 - Bampooh LLC. launched a BPA-free, sustainable bamboo toilet paper product in the U.S. market.
• October 2022 – Suzano SA, a Brazilian pulp maker, has signed a deal to acquire Kimberly Clark's tissue paper operations in the country. The acquisition is claimed to increase the tissue operations to a manufacturing capacity of around 280,000 TPA.

