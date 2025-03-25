Science, Technology and Innovation on Global Cleantech Innovation Programme South Africa (GCIP-SA) Awards

A pioneering hydroponic farming system that enables farmers to grow crops using up to 90% less water and 10 times less land than conventional methods scooped first prize at the Global Cleantech Innovation Programme – South Africa (GCIP-SA) Awards, held on 20 March 2025 at The Maslow Hotel in Johannesburg.

AB Farms, founded by Mr Mogale Maleka, beat seven other competitors for the coveted sustainable development prize.

Hosted by the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation's entity, the Technology Agency (TIA), the UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) and the Global Environment Facility, the awards acknowledge the outstanding achievements of entrepreneurs and innovators who are driving sustainable solutions for a greener future.

The GCIP is instrumental in South Africa's response to the challenge of climate change by nurturing and accelerating cleantech startups and small, medium and micro enterprises. The programme aligns with the Paris Agreement objectives and supports South Africa in achieving its Nationally Determined Contribution targets to reduce carbon emissions to 350 to 420 megatonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent in 2030.

Mr Maleka was recognised for his commitment to clean energy solutions. His innovation also reduces electricity consumption by 50% and fertilizer use by 40%, making it a game-changer for resource-scarce regions. Designed for resilience, the system ensures consistent irrigation, even during power or water disruptions.

Congratulating the finalists and winners at the awards gala dinner, Minister Blade Nzimande stressed the urgent need for sustainable solutions in South Africa, where environmental challenges such as water scarcity, air and water pollution, biodiversity loss, and extreme weather events are deepening socio-economic disparities.

"Unsustainable patterns of consumption and production have led to the triple planetary crisis of climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, and pollution and waste. This crisis has resulted in severe environmental problems, including extreme weather events like droughts, floods, heatwaves, and storms, which cause widespread damage to infrastructure, agriculture, and human lives. South Africa, like many other parts of the world, is grappling with these challenges, making the need for climate-resilient infrastructure even more urgent," said Prof. Nzimande.

The 2025 GCIP-SA Awards also recognised other outstanding innovators in sustainable solutions.

Runner-up, Econova Solutions, led by CEO Mr Sanele Mabizela, was honoured for its impactful work in clean energy and environmental sustainability. Econova converts organic waste into biogas and organic fertilizers. The second runner-up spot went to the Graduated Man of Steel, represented by Creative Director Mr Lunga Calvin Mahlangu, for an innovation that produces affordable electric micro-mobility solutions for urban and industrial transport.

Acting Chief Executive Officer of the TIA, Mr Ismail Abdoola, commended the entrepreneurs for driving clean technology innovations and reaffirmed the TIA's commitment to strengthening the programme's impact.

"We recognise the remarkable achievements of the GCIP-SA and the entrepreneurs shaping the future of our country's clean-tech ecosystem. This evening is not just about celebrating accomplishments but about reaffirming our shared vision for innovation, sustainability and progress," said Mr Abdoola.

He also acknowledged the long-standing partnership between TIA and UNIDO, which has been instrumental in driving the success of GCIP-SA and supporting local entrepreneurs in refining their solutions and positioning them for market success.

"The GCIP is more than a programme, it is a movement. A movement that brings together innovation, collaboration and purpose-driven action in support of a sustainable future. As we look ahead, let us be inspired by the work done so far and remain committed to building a greener and more resilient South Africa," he concluded.

The winner and runners-up will represent South Africa, in the global instalment of the Cleantech Awards in Turkey in September 2025.

