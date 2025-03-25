Health hosts second G20 Health Working Group Meeting in KwaZulu-Natal, 26 to 28 Mar

The Department of Health will this week (26-28 March) host the second G20 Health Working Group (HWG) meeting as part of a series of countrywide G20 events taking place throughout the year.

This three-day meeting will take place under the theme “Accelerate Health Equity, Solidarity and Universal Coverage” and will consist of several side events which will create a platform for delegates to hold bilateral and multilateral engagements on various critical issues including health systems strengthening and promoting equitable access to health services.

Some of the critical issues to dominate the discussions during the meeting and side events include Financial protection for Universal Health Coverage and sustaining Health Financing in a Challenging Global Economy for Universal Health Coverage; Strengthening Investments and Advancing Universal Health Coverage; Bridging the Equity gap to accelerate action to address the burden of Non-Communicable Diseases; and Responding to the global health financing emergency. A co-sponsored event on the Elimination of Cervical Cancer will also be held of the margins of this meeting.

The meeting will be attended by delegates from G20 countries, invited countries and representatives, international organisations. Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will deliver a keynote address during the opening session on Wednesday, 26 March. He will be accompanied by Deputy Health Minister, Dr Joe Phaahla; Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Mr Thami Ntuli; and provincial Health MEC, Ms Nomagugu Simelane.

Details of the G20 Health Working Group meeting are as follows:

Date: 26-28 March 2025

Venue: The Capital Zimbali Resort, KwaZulu-Natal

Time: 9h00

