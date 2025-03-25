Cryptoprocessing by CoinsPaid joins forces with Eduardo & Fernando Barrichello

Fernando Barrichello Eduardo Barrichello

A strategic partnership at the intersection of motorsport and digital finance.

TALLINN, ESTONIA, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cryptoprocessing by CoinsPaid is pleased to announce Eduardo “Dudu” and Fernando “Fefo” Barrichello as official brand ambassadors for 2025. This partnership underscores the shared values of precision, adaptability, and a forward-thinking approach to innovation.

In a sport where every millisecond counts, the unmatched speed and precision of digital finance are becoming more crucial than ever. With Eduardo competing in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC) for Racing Spirit of Léman (#10 Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3 Evo), and Fernando racing in Euroformula Open for Team Motopark (#41 Dallara 324), this partnership brings together the next generation of elite racing talent with the latest evolution of payments.

Max Krupyshev, CEO of Cryptoprocessing by CoinsPaid: “Motorsport is about making split-second decisions at over 200 mph. The same goes for digital finance—there’s no time for slow transactions. Technology progresses in cycles—things that once seemed complex become second nature. At one point, electronic fuel injection was a radical innovation in motorsport. Now, it’s essential. The same applies to digital payments. Eduardo and Fernando represent a new generation that understands how innovation shapes the future, and we’re proud to have them on board.”



Barrichellos: Speed, Legacy & Innovation

The Barrichello name is legendary. Their father, Rubens Barrichello, remains one of the most respected figures in Formula 1 history. But Eduardo and Fernando are carving out their own path in the most competitive racing championships on the planet.

Now, they’re not just redefining motorsport—they’re helping drive the future of digital payments.

Eduardo Barrichello: “Racing is all about precision and adaptability, and that’s exactly what Web3 is bringing to the world of finance. Cryptoprocessing by CoinsPaid is making digital transactions more intuitive and accessible, and that’s something I’m excited to be part of.”

Fernando Barrichello: “Whether it’s on track or in fintech, the goal is the same: be faster, be more efficient, and always stay ahead of the curve. Partnering with Cryptoprocessing by CoinsPaid is like unlocking DRS on the future of finance, its about highlighting how innovation can simplify complex systems, whether in motorsport or global payments”



A Shared Commitment to Innovation?

This partnership is built on a shared vision of progress and adaptability, demonstrating how technology can drive new standards across sectors. Cryptoprocessing by CoinsPaid isn’t just another crypto company—it is one of the leaders in digital payments, offering seamless, secure, and efficient solutions that are transforming industries worldwide.

The Future of Racing & Finance Starts Now

Motorsport is built on innovation, and so is Web3. Cryptoprocessing by CoinsPaid and the Barrichello brothers are proving that crypto payments aren’t just the future—they’re here, and they’re faster than ever.

The grid is set. The lights are out. 2025 is going full throttle.

