Statement of the OSCE Mission to BiH on media being prevented, restricted, or entirely prohibited from attending council and assembly sessions

The OSCE Mission to Bosnia and Herzegovina (Mission) notes with concern recent attempts to restrict or prohibit media access to parliamentary sessions across Bosnia and Herzegovina, including at the municipal level. Access to information and the ability to report freely on matters of public interest are essential to the functioning of healthy, democratic systems that serve their citizens.

Local parliaments have an obligation to ensure unhindered access to legislative proceedings and sessions for the public, including media, in line with fundamental human rights and relevant domestic legislation and regulations. Furthermore, journalists must be able to perform their role freely and independently, without fear of retaliation, censorship, or obstruction.

The Mission remains committed to promoting and safeguarding the full and unrestricted exercise of fundamental freedoms, including freedom of media, in line with OSCE commitments and international standards.