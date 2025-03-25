Rising Geriatric Population to Drive Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Growth in 2025

Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Dry Age Related Macular Degeneration (AMD) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025

The robust growth of the dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market has been nothing short of remarkable in recent years, wouldn't you say?

Observing the trend, the dry age-related macular degeneration market size escalated from $4.49 billion in 2024 to an impressive $4.90 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 9.1%. It's evident that numerous factors have contributed to this substantial growth, such as the ever-increasing aging population, a rise in chronic diseases, burgeoning awareness regarding eye health, an increase in clinical trials focusing on dry AMD, and a swelling demand for minimally invasive treatments.

Isn't it amazing to think where the dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market might be a few years from now?

Predictions reveal an astounding growth trajectory, projecting the market to soar to $6.86 billion by 2029, courtesy of an 8.8% CAGR. Cutting-edge therapies, escalating healthcare expenditure, rising utilization of laser photocoagulation therapy, advancements in genetic research, a growing focus on personalized medicine, and more will undoubtedly fuel this growth.

What Drives The Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Growth?

Correlating the growth of the dry AMD market, we are witnessing a rapid swell in the geriatric population. Typically defined as individuals aged 65 years and older, this demographic is expanding due to advancements in medical technology, improved management of chronic diseases, increased life expectancy, and better geriatric care. Dry AMD, in turn, provides this demographic with targeted treatments and management options that aim to slow disease progression, preserve vision, and improve the quality of life.

Who Are The Key Players In The Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market?

Identifying the critical players in the dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market, we come across powerhouses such as F Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Amgen Inc., Biogen Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Lupin Ltd., Santen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Biocon Ltd., Alimera Sciences Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., Belite Bio Inc., Axol Bioscience Ltd., Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Kubota Holdings Co., Ribomic Inc., Eyestem Research Pvt. Ltd., LumiThera Inc., Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market?

A keen eye would note that these industry leaders are highly focused on developing new advanced technologies and treatments. LumiThera Inc., for instance, launched photobiomodulation PBM for dry AMD with the Valeda Light Delivery System, an innovative approach to slowing disease progression by targeting and activating retinal cells.

How Is The Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market Segmented?

Taking a closer look at the market segmentation, it is intriguing to see that the dry AMD market covers several areas:

1 By Stages: Early Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Intermediate Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Late Age-Related Macular Degeneration

2 By Age Group: Above 75 Years, Above 60 Years, Above 40 Years

3 By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injectables

4 By End Users: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Academic And Research Institutes.

So, which region has been leading the pack?

It's North America, standing tall as the largest region in the dry age-related macular degeneration AMD market back in 2024. Other regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

