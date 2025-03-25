Global Febrile Neutropenia Market Forecast 2025-2034: Analyzing Growth Drivers, Market Share, Segments, And Trends

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the febrile neutropenia market showing signs of strong growth?

As per the market report, the global febrile neutropenia market size has seen significant growth over recent years. From a value of $10.60 billion in 2024, the market is predicted to grow to $11.31 billion in 2025, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%. This rise can be primarily attributed to the increasing incidence of cancer, greater adoption of chemotherapy, expansion of personalized medicine, reducing healthcare costs, and the growing prevalence of neutropenia.

The febrile neutropenia market is expected to see a continuation of this strong growth in the next few years, reaching a value of $14.48 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.4%. The forecasted rise can be attributed to the growing use of immunosuppressive drugs, increasing research and development, favorable reimbursement policies, increasing investments, and a rise in incidences of leukemia cases.

What factor is driving the growth of the febrile neutropenia market?

The rising prevalence of cancer worldwide is expected to primarily catalyze the growth of the febrile neutropenia market. Cancer presents a group of diseases characterized by uncontrolled growth of abnormal cells that can invade surrounding tissues and spread to other parts of the body. This upsurge in cancer incidence can be linked to factors like an aging population, environmental and occupational exposure, genetic predisposition, and hormonal and reproductive factors. Febrile neutropenia plays a vital role in caring for cancer patients by highlighting the heightened risk of infections during chemotherapy. By encouraging early intervention and targeted treatment regimens, febrile neutropenia helps to avert life-threatening complications, thereby improving patient outcomes and enabling timely cancer therapy continuation.

Which are the major players in the febrile neutropenia market?

Leading companies operating in the global febrile neutropenia market include Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Amgen Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sandoz, Fresenius Kabi, Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Lupin Limited, Mundipharma GmbH, BeyondSpring Inc., Hospira Inc., Biocon Biologics Limited, Kyowa Kirin Co. Ltd., Coherus BioSciences Inc., Assertio Holdings Inc., Napp Pharmaceuticals Limited, Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Limited, Acrotech Biopharma Inc., Taiho Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., and Evive Biotech.

What are the recent trends impacting the febrile neutropenia market?

One of the significant trends influencing this market is companies' focus on developing advanced biosimilar drugs to enhance treatment accessibility. Biosimilar drugs are biologics that closely resemble approved reference drugs in their structure, function, and efficacy. They provide cost-effective alternatives to original biologics, improving patient access while meeting strict regulatory standards. For instance, in September 2022, Fresenius Kabi, a Germany-based pharmaceutical company, received U.S. Food and Drug Administration FDA approval for its biosimilar Stimufend pegfilgrastim-fpgk. This approval enables the usage of Stimufend in patients with non-myeloid malignancies undergoing myelosuppressive chemotherapy, which factors into febrile neutropenia, characterized by a low white blood cell count and fever.

How is the febrile neutropenia market segmented?

1 By Treatment: Empirical Antibiotic Therapy, Targeted Antibiotic Therapy, Supportive Care.

2 By Risk Factors: Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia, Transplant-Related Neutropenia, Genetic Disorders.

3 By Etiology: Gram-Negative Bacteria, Gram-Positive Bacteria, Fungal Infections, Viral Infections.

4 By Diagnostic Methods: Blood Cultures, Imaging Tests, Bone Marrow Aspiration.

Subsegments:

1 By Empirical Antibiotic Therapy: Broad-Spectrum Beta-Lactams, Glycopeptides, Carbapenems.

2 By Targeted Antibiotic Therapy: Antifungal Therapy, Antiviral Therapy, Gram-Positive Bacterial Therapy, Gram-Negative Bacterial Therapy.

3 By Supportive Care: Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factors G-CSFs, Intravenous Fluids, Antipyretics And Pain Management.

Which regions are covered in the febrile neutropenia market report?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the febrile neutropenia market. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The regions covered in the febrile neutropenia market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

