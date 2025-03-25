Glomerulonephritis Global Market Report 2025: A Latest Comprehensive Analysis Of Industry Size, Drivers, Key Players

The Business Research Company

Glomerulonephritis Devices and Equipment Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034

Is the Glomerulonephritis Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The glomerulonephritis market size has been witnessing strong growth in recent years and is only expected to further increase. From $11.06 billion in 2024, it is projected to grow to $11.64 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.3%. The expansion during the historical period can be linked to the rising prevalence of kidney disorders, prevalence of infections like post-streptococcal glomerulonephritis, increase in R&D, and the surge in the incidence of kidney failure. Added to these are the collective effects of societal awareness concerning kidney diseases.

Going forward, the glomerulonephritis market hints at notable growth in the foreseeable years. It aims to grow to $14.14 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.0%, driven by increasing incidences of diabetes, an aging population, escalating investments in healthcare expenditure, increasing patients on dialysis, and rising cases of autoimmune diseases.

What are the major trends in this era?

The forecast period is marked by the launch of new treatments and therapies, advances in diagnostic technologies, novel therapeutics and therapies, collaboration between companies, and intravenous immunoglobulin therapy. However, it is the rising prevalence of kidney disorders that is likely to gas up the growth of the glomerulonephritis market. The growing cases of kidney disorders, triggered by aging populations, rising rates of chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension, and lifestyle choices affect the kidney's structure and function, leading to impaired filtration, waste removal, and fluid balance.

Looking for the key industry players in the glomerulonephritis market?

Companies like Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, AstraZeneca PLC, Novartis International AG, Eli Lilly and Company, Asahi Kasei Medical Co. Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, DaVita Inc., Biogen Inc., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc., MorphoSys AG, Travere Therapeutics Inc., Vera Therapeutics Inc., Calliditas Therapeutics AB, Omeros Corporation, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc., NovelMed Therapeutics Inc. are making significant marks in the glomerulonephritis market.

What are the emerging trends in the glomerulonephritis market?

Companies are focusing on developing advanced non-immunosuppressive treatments to meet medical needs and enhance patient outcomes. For instance, Travere Therapeutics Inc., a US-based biopharmaceutical company, introduced FILSPARI sparsentan, approved by the FDA for treating IgA nephropathy, a kidney disease. The drug, being the only non-immunosuppressive treatment, promises to significantly slow down the decline in kidney function in patients.

How Is The Glomerulonephritis Market Segmented?

1. By Type: Acute Glomerulonephritis, Chronic Glomerulonephritis

2. By Diagnosis: Urine and Blood Tests, Imaging Tests, Kidney Biopsy, Other Diagnosis

3. By Treatment: Medication, Surgery, Dialysis, Other Treatments

4. By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

5. By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Other End-Users

Subsegments for Acute and Chronic Glomerulonephritis cover Post-infectious Glomerulonephritis, IgA Nephropathy, Lupus Nephritis, Rapidly Progressive Glomerulonephritis RPGN, Goodpasture Syndrome, Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis FSGS, Membranous Nephropathy, Minimal Change Disease, Alport Syndrome, Diabetic Nephropathy, Hypertensive Nephrosclerosis.

Which region held the highest market share in the glomerulonephritis market in 2024?

North America was the largest region in the glomerulonephritis market in 2024. The report covers a broad spectrum of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

