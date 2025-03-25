UF-TOOLS Showcases Cutting-Edge Precision Tools at the 38th China International Hardware Fair

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UF-TOOLS, a leading manufacturer of precision repair tools, is excited to participate in the 38th China International Hardware Fair, held at the National Exhibition and Convention Center, Shanghai. Visit us at Booth No. T5-291 to explore our latest innovations in precision screwdrivers, electric repair tools, and multi-functional measuring instruments.Experience Innovation in Precision ToolsAs a trusted global supplier, UF-TOOLS continues to push the boundaries of high-quality, durable, and innovative hardware solutions. At this year’s exhibition, we are showcasing a range of new-generation precision tools, including:• Advanced Electric Screwdrivers with smart torque control and OLED displays Multi-functional Laser Measuring Tools with digital readouts and app connectivity High-Precision Screwdriver Sets for electronics, home, and industrial repairs• Customizable Tool Solutions for OEM and wholesale buyersWhy Visit UF-TOOLS?✔ Live Product Demonstrations – See our latest tools in action and experience their superior performance.✔ Exclusive Business Opportunities – Discuss OEM, wholesale, and partnership possibilities with our team.✔ Meet Our Experts – Connect with Sophie Sue (+86-134 2875 9636, 0755-8325-8692) and learn how UF-TOOLS can support your business.Join Us at Booth T5-291We invite all industry professionals, distributors, and hardware enthusiasts to visit our booth and discover how UF-TOOLS is shaping the future of precision repair tools.📍 Event Details:📅 Date: March 24-26, 2025📍 Location: National Exhibition and Convention Center, Shanghai🛠 Booth: T5-291For more information, visit UF-TOOLS Headquarters:📍 Room GH, 19th Floor, Block A, Zhongzhi Times Square, Donghuan 2nd Road, Longhua District, Shenzhen, China🌐 Website: www.uf-tools.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.