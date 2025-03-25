RSU Research Week Opening Session highlights the interaction between medicine, technology, and behavioural science

RSU Research Week 2025 opened on 24 March with an ambitious plenary session focusing on the role of research, technology, and the human factor in healthcare.

RIGA, LATVIA, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RSU Research Week 2025 opened on 24 March with an ambitious plenary session focusing on the role of research, technology, and the human factor in healthcare. Following opening remarks by RSU Rector Aigars Pētersons, the President of Latvia, Edgars Rinkēvičs, welcomed the participants.

At the opening of the plenary session, the President of Latvia expressed appreciation for RSU’s research accomplishments and its ability to work across a wide range of scientific fields, including healthcare, medicine, social sciences, and sports sciences. The President emphasised that while artificial intelligence and technology are significantly advancing medicine, the human aspect remains indispensable—care is human, and artificial intelligence will never be able to offer a comforting hand to a patient in need.

The main guest speaker at the opening plenary session was Bertalan Meskó, MD, from Hungary. As an expert in digital health and innovation, his keynote speech highlighted that AI will not replace doctors, but doctors who know how to use AI effectively will replace those who do not. He shared his vision of personalised healthcare, data-driven decision-making, and digital health solutions that enhance both the patient experience and the effectiveness of treatment. The medical visionary noted that throughout history, many technological advancements were initially met with scepticism by both the public and medical professionals, yet they eventually became essential tools in daily practice. The same, he argued, will happen with artificial intelligence: diagnosing and treating patients with a smartphone and smartwatch is no longer the future—it is the present.

RSU achievements and the future of European research

RSU Vice-Rector for Science, Agrita Kiopa, reflected on RSU's research achievements, highlighting the development of tenured professorships that strengthen RSU as a centre of excellence in research. Meanwhile, Assoc. Prof. Ivars Ijabs, Member of the European Parliament, emphasised the role of research in the European context. While Europe has long been a hub for scientific excellence, the US and China are now investing in research more than ever before. He called for a discussion on how Europe can maintain its competitiveness in this field.

Movement and brain activity

Prof. Emer. Romain Meeusen, a specialist in sports physiology and physiotherapy from Vrije Universiteit Brussel, discussed the importance of physical activity for brain function and overall health. He emphasised that exercise can delay the onset of Alzheimer's disease and highlighted how environmental pollution can reduce its effectiveness. Prof. Meeusen shared research findings on the relationship between neurotransmitters, cognitive function, and physical activity. He also examined the latest trends in sports science and their practical applications for improving health.

Behaviour change as a tool to improve health

Prof. Susan Michie focused on behavioural science and its role in healthcare. She presented her research on the mechanisms of behaviour change and introduced the Behaviour Change Wheel (BCW), a framework based on three key factors: capability, opportunity, and motivation—also known as the COM-B model. This approach is widely applied in health promotion, including smoking cessation and obesity control strategies.

The Opening Plenary Session brought together leading international experts, researchers, and policymakers, highlighting the interaction between medicine, technology, and behavioural science and its impact on healthcare development.

