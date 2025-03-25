Submit Release
Poe on MRT, LRT extended hours

March 25, 2025

The extended operating hours of the MRT and LRT brings a welcome respite to our commuters.

Tired and weary from work, our kababayans taking the train often have to rush to beat the train's last trip going home.

With the EDSA rehabilitation underway, more people are expected to leave their cars at home than brave the gridlock.

Commuters must be assured of sufficient and efficient public transportation.

The train's additional operating hours must be complemented with adequate security, help desks and maintenance of facilities for the commuters' overall convenient ride.

It has been said that a good indicator of a progressive country is not everyone owning a car, but even the wealthy using public transportation.

While miles away from this, every little initiative is a step closer to the goal.

