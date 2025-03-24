Statement by Premier Lantz on the passing of Pat Murphy

CANADA, March 24 - Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on the passing of former MLA, Pat Murphy:

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pat Murphy, former MLA for Alberton-Roseville and former mayor of Alberton.

Pat dedicated many years to serving the people of West Prince, first in municipal government, and then as a Member of the Legislative Assembly. During his time in provincial politics, he served in cabinet as Minister of Rural and Regional Development and was an active member of several legislative committees.

Beyond elected office, Pat was a long-time small business owner and a committed community leader. He was involved in numerous local initiatives, including upgrades to community spaces, new infrastructure projects, and support for youth and recreation. His dedication to the Alberton area and to making life better for others was clear in all he did.

I want to offer my sympathies to Pat’s wife, Karen, their children, family, friends, and the entire Alberton community. His contributions will be remembered and appreciated for years to come.”