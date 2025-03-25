Global Burn Care Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company

The burn care global market is projected to witness strong growth in the coming years, escalating from $2.50 billion in 2024 to $2.68 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.6%. Factors that can be attributed to this growth include increased use of skin grafts and substitutes, a rise in burn incidents, and a growth in patient awareness of burn care treatments. Technological advancements in products such as biologics and dressings, as well as several government initiatives, have also played a pivotal role in this market's expansion.

What Is The Potential Growth Rate And Size Of The Burn Care Global Market?

In the coming years, the burn care market will continue to grow strongly, reaching $3.57 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can primarily be attributed to the increasing demand for minimally invasive burn treatments and a rise in healthcare expenditure. A surge in patient awareness about advanced burn care management, growing preference for biologics and advanced wound care products, as well as an expansion of government and private programs, are expected to drive the future growth.

What Are The Primary Market Drivers For The Burn Care Global Market?

One of the significant growth drivers for the burn care market is the rising incidence of fire-related industrial accidents. Such accidents, often occurring due to electrical faults, chemical reactions, machinery malfunctions, human error, or insufficient safety measures, lead to injuries and property damage. Burn care plays a vital role in treating injuries caused by these accidents, aiding in wound healing, pain management, and the prevention of complications. In 2022, the American Burn Association reported 30,135 industrial accident burn cases, contributing to 152,312 cases over five years. Therefore, this rising number of accidents will continue to influence the burn care market positively.

Which Primary Stakeholders Are Driving The Growth Of The Burn Care Global Market?

The burn care market boasts many key industry players including Cardinal Health Inc., 3M Company, Medtronic Plc, Dynarex Corp., Medline Industries LP, Stryker Corporation, Essity AB, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew plc, Coloplast Corp., Paul Hartmann Ag, ConvaTec Group PLC, Mölnlycke Health Care AB, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Hollister Incorporated, DeRoyal Industries Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., Acme United Corp., Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, Anika Therapeutics Inc, AdvaCare Pharma, Safe n Simple LLC, PolyMedics Innovations GmbH, and Fibroheal Woundcare Pvt. Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Burn Care Global Market?

Companies in the burn care market are focusing on developing innovative products such as extracellular matrix medical devices to provide more effective, faster-healing solutions for patients. Such innovations could significantly enhance patient outcomes and boost market competitiveness. For instance, in March 2023, Convatec Group plc received the FDA approval for InnovaBurn, a novel medical device that treats complex wounds such as burns, surgical incisions, and ulcers. This development marks a crucial milestone in burn care, offering a cutting-edge treatment option for patients suffering from second-degree burns.

How Does The Market Segmentation Look Like?

By Product:

- Advanced Dressing

- Biologics

- Traditional Burn Care Products

- Other Products

By Burn Type:

- Thermal Burn

- Electrical Burn

- Chemical Burn

- Radiation Burn

- Friction Burn

- Other Types

By Depth Of Burn:

- Minor Burns

- Partial Thickness Burns

- Full Thickness Burns

By End-Use:

- Hospitals

- Outpatient Facilities

- Home Care

- Research And Manufacturing

Lastly, the advanced dressing is sub-segmented into hydrocolloid dressings, alginate dressings, foam dressings, hydrogel dressings, collagen dressings; and the biologics are divided into skin substitutes, growth factors, allografts, xenografts, while traditional burn care products include antiseptic creams and ointments, burn gels, burn sprays, bandages and gauzes and other products consist of wound cleansers, burn compresses, and burn protection gels.

What Are The Regional Insights Into The Burn Care Global Market?

In 2024, North America was the largest region in the burn care market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The burn care market report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

