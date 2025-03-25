DLNR News Release – INFRASTRUCTURE REPAIRS AND MAINTENANCE FOR MAUI STATE FOREST RESERVES SCHEDULED IN APRIL, March 24, 2025
INFRASTRUCTURE REPAIRS AND MAINTENANCE FOR MAUI STATE FOREST RESERVES SCHEDULED IN APRIL
March 24, 2025
KAHULUI – Sites in upcountry Maui will close for the month of April to allow for trail repairs and fuel mitigation work. The DLNRDivisions of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) and State Parks (DSP) will close the Kula State Forest Reserve, Waipoli Access Road, Kahikinui Forest Reserve – Papaʻanui Tract, and Polipoli Spring State Recreation Area (SRA) from Tuesday, April 1, 2025 through Wednesday, April 30, 2025 to allow for work to be completed.
Any forest or park permits for Polipoli Spring SRA for that period are being canceled. All roads, hunting areas, trails and facilities and activities including hiking, biking, camping and hunting that are associated with these areas will be affected by these closures.
The Waipoli Access Road will be closed from the Waipoli access road gate (white) to the Skyline Trailhead gate.
For more information, contact the Maui Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) office at 808-984-8100. To report violations, the public is advised to contact the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) at 808-873-3990. Closure dates and times may be subject to change on short notice.
Media Contact:
Patti Jette
Communications Specialist
Hawai‘i Dept. of Land and Natural Resources
808-587-0396
Email: [email protected]
