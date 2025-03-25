SeaCycle 2025 Comes to Coconut Grove: 4,000+ Pounds of Ocean Plastic Take Center Stage in Miami Sustainability Showcase

SeaCycle 2025: 4,000+ lbs of ocean plastic, one day, one city, showcasing how community and innovation can reclaim marine debris.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, May 10, SeaSweepers will host SeaCycle 2025 at Kenneth Myers Bayside Park in Coconut Grove, a first-of-its-kind public event that brings together more than 4,000 pounds of marine debris, recovered from the Florida Keys, Miami’s coastlines, and The Bahamas, for a powerful educational showcase. Rather than being discarded or hidden away, these materials will be on display as part of a curated experience that highlights the scale of ocean plastic pollution and the innovative ways it can be reclaimed, cleaned, and repurposed into sustainable products.SeaCycle 2025 will give Miami residents, sustainability advocates, students, and families a front-row seat to the future of ocean plastic recycling, showcasing what plastic waste can become, and why it matters now more than ever.Reimagining Marine Waste as Raw MaterialOver the last several months, SeaSweepers, alongside nonprofit partners including Ocean Aid 360, MORAES, Shark Allies, Captain Paul Watson Foundation, Fillabag, and the Conch Republic Marine Army has recovered thousands of pounds of ghost traps, fishing nets, plastic ropes, and post-consumer plastics from vulnerable marine habitats across South Florida and The Bahamas. In the days leading up to SeaCycle, these materials will be cleaned with the help of community volunteers, with additional sorting and prep taking place live during the event. After SeaCycle, the cleaned plastics will be transported to Boston, where they’ll be pelletized and transformed into traceable, recycled products including building materials, benches, or sunglasses.By combining hands-on community action with technologies like AI and blockchain traceability, SeaSweepers is proving that even the most neglected marine debris can be pulled back into the circular economy with transparency, purpose, and impact.What to Expect at SeaCycle 2025Held from 1:00 to 3:00 PM at Kenneth Myers Bayside Park, this free, public event will feature:A rare, up-close look at over 4,000 pounds of real marine plastic collected from Miami, The Bahamas, and the Florida KeysVideo exhibits and visualizations showing how the plastic is cleaned, recycled, and turned into sustainable goodsA family-friendly cleanup competition with prizes for participation and creativityExciting raffle giveaways, with one entry per participant, featuring chances to win boat tours, scuba or dive lessons, and gift cards to upscale local restaurantsLight refreshments, music, and networking opportunities with sustainability leadersCommunity booths, local nonprofits, and educational resources for students and educators“This isn’t a science fair, it’s the beginning of something real,” said Naveen Sydney, CEO of SeaSweepers. “We’re showing people that ocean plastic doesn’t have to end up in landfills or stay in the sea. It can be cleaned, reused, and turned into something useful again, right here, right now.”Why Local Coverage MattersThe SeaCycle story is not only a sustainability milestone, it’s a Miami story.Most of the plastics being showcased were recovered in and around Miami’s own coastal waters.The cleanup effort was powered by volunteers and nonprofits with deep Florida roots.The event takes place in Coconut Grove, a vibrant neighborhood with a long history of environmental leadership.SeaSweepers is exploring permanent facilities in South Florida to scale marine plastic recycling.Local coverage from media outlets like The New Tropic, Miami New Times, The Coconut Grove Grapevine, The Miami Herald, WLRN, CBS Miami, WPLG Local 10 News, Time Out Miami, The Biscayne Times, Culture Crusaders, and local university and neighborhood newsletters will help rally Miamians around a cause that directly affects their coastlines, their economy, and their future.Event DetailsName: SeaCycle 2025Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025Time: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM (Registration starts at 12:15 PM)Location: Kenneth Myers Bayside Park, Coconut Grove, Miami, FLCost: Free and open to the publicRegistration Info: www.seasweepers.io/seacycle For press inquiries, media interviews, or partnership opportunities, please contact:impact@seasweepers.ioAbout SeaSweepersSeaSweepers is a U.S.-based sustainability startup focused on tackling ocean plastic pollution at the source. Through partnerships with coastal communities, AI-based identification systems, and traceable recycling pathways, SeaSweepers is creating a circular economy designed to recover, reuse, and reinvent marine and ocean-bound plastics.

