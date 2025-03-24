Submit Release
Senate Bill 404 Printer's Number 0383

PENNSYLVANIA, March 24 - Senate Bill 404

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

YAW, ROTHMAN, HUTCHINSON, LAUGHLIN, VOGEL, STEFANO, ROBINSON, BAKER

Short Title

An Act amending the act of November 26, 1978 (P.L.1375, No.325), known as the Dam Safety and Encroachments Act, providing for county conservation district stream reconstruction emergency permit authorizations.

Memo Subject

Stream Maintenance Package

Actions

0383 Referred to ENVIRONMENTAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY, March 17, 2025
Reported as committed, March 24, 2025
Re-referred to APPROPRIATIONS, March 24, 2025
Re-reported as committed, March 24, 2025
First consideration, March 24, 2025

